Pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India starts on May 18th, 2021 on the Google Play Store. The official launch date for the game has not yet been announced by Krafton.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is considered to be a replacement for the hugely popular PUBG Mobile that was banned in India in early September 2020. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) banned the game citing security concerns regarding user data.

Battlegrounds Mobile India official website link: Play Store pre-registration details

The announcement was made on May 14th, 2021 via the official website for Battlegrounds Mobile India. Players can check out the announcement here.

Pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India will be exclusively for Indian players, they will also get a chance to win rewards for pre-registration.

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA Pre-registration starts on May 18th in Google Play Store. 💥💥



There will also be rewards to players who enter the Pre-registration. 👀❤️❤️



Gamers Assemble. 🎮📱#battlegroundsmobileindia #PUBGMOBILE #gaming #thewandman #IndiaKaBattlegrounds pic.twitter.com/t7v6pUlAUp — The WandMan (@thewandman101) May 14, 2021

There will be specific rewards available for fans to claim, but only if they pre-register for the game. These rewards will be specific to Indian players only.

A couple of days ago, famous PUBG Mobile player and the coach for TSM-Entity's PUBG Mobile roster, Abhijeet Andhare, popularly known as TSM Ghatak also assured players that there would be pre-registration rewards ranging from skins to UC (Unknown Cash). Krafton is yet to announce the exact types of rewards.

A pre-registration teaser was also released by Krafton. The 17-second-long clip also revealed the date when Battlegrounds Mobile India will be available for pre-registration.

Details for pre-registration on the Apple App Store have not been announced. iOS users may need to wait a few more days before Battlegrounds Mobile India becomes available for pre-registration.

Battle Royale fans in India can finally look forward to the pre-registration that will go live on May 18th 2021. Players can head over to the Google Play Store and pre-register to get exciting pre-registration rewards.