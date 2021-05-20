Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) to be playable on low-end Android devices, Krafton confirms

Krafton's announcement of Battlegrounds Mobile India earlier this month has generated a lot of excitement among the Indian gaming community. Rightfully so, as long-awaited players might finally be able to play the game in the coming months.

Meanwhile, the pre-registration phase of the game on Google Play Store, starting on May 18, has delighted fans across the country. Along with the registration, a trailer featuring Dynamo, Jonathan, and Kronten, along with Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi, was released.

It is not surprising that battle royale fans have flooded the Play Store to pre-register themselves. Those registering will receive the following items:

Recon Outfit

Recon Mask

Limited Celebration Expert title

300 AG

The rewards will be automatically available to claim upon launch.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) Play Store pre-registration link, restrictions, minimum requirements, and more

Battlegrounds Mobile India will be compatible with low-end devices

In addition to its description, Battlegrounds Mobile India's privacy policy and terms of service provide a lot of in-depth information about it. Among these are age restrictions, data storage, exclusive tournaments, pre-registration rewards, content, etc.

Furthermore, Google Play Store provides information regarding the upcoming titles' requirements. It states:

"BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA recommended system requirements: Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2 GB RAM memory."

This means players with budget Android devices with 2 GB of RAM can play Battlegrounds Mobile India. These users are indeed relieved that low-end devices are supported. However, better devices are optimal for the best experience.

Also read: Krafton responds to query about Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) released for iOS devices

There has been no announcement of a release date for Battlegrounds Mobile by Krafton, but fans have shared their theories based on artwork shared on the official handles.

Players can consider following the official handles and website for new updates regarding the same. The links have been provided below:

Website: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

YouTube channel: Click here

Discord server: Click here

Also read: PUBG Mobile streamer Dynamo Gaming's YouTube subscribers, channel earnings, India rank, and more