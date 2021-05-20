Create
Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) to be playable on low-end Android devices, Krafton confirms

Battlegrounds Mobile India has low device requirements(Image via Sportskeeda)
Battlegrounds Mobile India has low device requirements(Image via Sportskeeda)
Aniket Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified 59 min ago
News

Krafton's announcement of Battlegrounds Mobile India earlier this month has generated a lot of excitement among the Indian gaming community. Rightfully so, as long-awaited players might finally be able to play the game in the coming months.

Meanwhile, the pre-registration phase of the game on Google Play Store, starting on May 18, has delighted fans across the country. Along with the registration, a trailer featuring Dynamo, Jonathan, and Kronten, along with Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi, was released.

It is not surprising that battle royale fans have flooded the Play Store to pre-register themselves. Those registering will receive the following items:

  • Recon Outfit
  • Recon Mask
  • Limited Celebration Expert title
  • 300 AG

The rewards will be automatically available to claim upon launch.

Battlegrounds Mobile India will be compatible with low-end devices

In addition to its description, Battlegrounds Mobile India's privacy policy and terms of service provide a lot of in-depth information about it. Among these are age restrictions, data storage, exclusive tournaments, pre-registration rewards, content, etc.

Furthermore, Google Play Store provides information regarding the upcoming titles' requirements. It states:

"BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA recommended system requirements: Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2 GB RAM memory."

This means players with budget Android devices with 2 GB of RAM can play Battlegrounds Mobile India. These users are indeed relieved that low-end devices are supported. However, better devices are optimal for the best experience.

There has been no announcement of a release date for Battlegrounds Mobile by Krafton, but fans have shared their theories based on artwork shared on the official handles.

Players can consider following the official handles and website for new updates regarding the same. The links have been provided below:

Website: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

YouTube channel: Click here

Discord server: Click here

Published 59 min ago
PUBG PUBG Mobile India Battlegrounds Mobile India
