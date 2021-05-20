Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) Play Store pre-registration link, restrictions, minimum requirements, and more

It has been an exciting couple of weeks for PUBG Mobile fans in India. Krafton recently announced that the game would be making a return to the country in the form of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The pre-registration phase for Battlegrounds Mobile India began on the Google Play Store on May 18.

A trailer for the pre-registration drive was also released on the same day. The video, which features prominent gaming content creators and Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi, currently has around 10 million views.

India's mobile esports scene is expected to flourish once Battlegrounds Mobile India is released. Krafton had announced that the game would have its own esports ecosystem, with tournaments and leagues set to be hosted across India.

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration link and process

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration: Click here

Players can pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India by following these steps:

Step 1: Using the above link, players should visit Battlegrounds Mobile India's Google Play Store page.

Step 2: Players should then tap on the “Pre-register” button. When a pop-up appears, they should press the “Got it” button to complete the registration.

They can also click on the “Install when available” if they want the game to be installed on their devices once it is released.

Battlegrounds Mobile India restrictions

Krafton has outlined several restrictions for players under the age of 18 in its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Underage players will have to provide the phone number of their parents or guardians to confirm their age.

Players below the age of 18 will only be able to play Battlegrounds Mobile India for three hours per day. They will also have a daily cap of INR 7000 on in-game paid services.

Battlegrounds Mobile India minimum requirements

Players will require devices running on Android 5.1.1 or above with 2 GB of RAM to play Battlegrounds Mobile India.

