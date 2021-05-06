Battlegrounds Mobile India is set to have a pre-registration period before the title's launch for Indian players before its launch in the country.

PUBG Mobile has been one of the most talked-about titles in Indian mobile gaming in the last few months. The game has a loyal fanbase in India that is exceptionally passionate about it.

There was a public outcry over the title's suspension, while the Indian version's announcement in November 2020 had provided users with momentary relief. It has been a while since any further official information was released.

The day that the Indian PUBG Mobile fans had been eagerly waiting for has finally arrived. South Korean gaming giant Krafton has announced Battlegrounds Mobile India is exclusively for players in the country.

Battlegrounds Mobile India to have pre-registrations only for Indian players

Official logo of Battlegrounds Mobile India

The game's announcement was made via a post on the new official website that was released today. According to the post, Battlegrounds Mobile India will feature exclusive in-game events, outfits, and geared towards meeting local norms.

The game will be available only to Indian users and will have a specific pre-registration before its launch. The exact details for the same are yet to be released by the developers.

Other key details of the announcement

Battlegrounds Mobile India will have its own Esports ecosystem, with tournaments and leagues for its players. The South Korean company will be teaming up with partners to grow the competitive scene and bring in exclusive in-game content.

This is like icing on the cake as, after the release, the competitive scene would receive a significant boost and be bigger than ever by a mile.

Krafton also reiterated that privacy and data security are their top priorities. The company will work with its partners to ensure that data collection and storage comply with Indian regulations.

