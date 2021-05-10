Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) official announcement, expected system requirements, policy, and more

The official announcement of Battlegrounds Mobile India came as a surprise to the Battle Royale mobile gaming community of India. While players expected the game to be called PUBG Mobile India, developers decided it would be called Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The first hint of the change in name was revealed when the URL of the YouTube page, and the Facebook username was changed to www.youtube.com/c/battlegroundsmobilein, and BattlegroundsMobileIN respectively. It was followed by the change in the name of the YouTube channel, and the inauguration of a brand-new website. Players can check it here.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Expected system requirements

Battlegrounds Mobile India may have the following device requirements:

File Size – 2 GB approximately

Operating System - Android 6 and above

RAM - 4 GB

Players must know that nothing official regarding the device requirements has been announced. In order to get completely accurate information, players must wait till the release of the game.

As per the new privacy policy, the data of players will be stored on servers located in India and Singapore only. Since PUBG Mobile is banned in India for security reasons, Krafton has taken steps to ensure that the data is protected with care.

Restrictions regarding time and spending (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Krafton has also taken the initiative to promote healthy gaming habits among underage gamers. This is why Battlegrounds Mobile India will have a time and spending limit for players under the age of 18. Underage players will be able to enjoy the game for up to 3 hours a day and spend up to INR 7000 to buy in-game cosmetics.

In-game events and cosmetics for Battlegrounds Mobile India

The developers also said that the game will have its own gaming ecosystem which will improve the Esports scenario in the country. Battlegrounds Mobile India will also bring new outfits and in-game events which will be targeted especially towards the Indian audience.

