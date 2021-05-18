Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) pre-registration rewards and Play Store link revealed

Much to the delight of players across India, the pre-registration phase for Battlegrounds Mobile India has begun on the Google Play Store.

There have been many rumors and leaks surrounding the release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India. However, with no official dates being announced by the developers, all players can do right now is pre-register for the game and wait.

This article takes a look at the Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration rewards, Play Store links, and more.

Battlegrounds Mobile India’s pre-registration

Pre-registration rewards

As stated by Krafton in an announcement, Indian players who pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India will get a number of rewards.

The rewards have been revealed in a pre-registration video uploaded to the official Battlegrounds Mobile India YouTube channel and social media handles. They are as follows:

Recon Mask

Recon Outfit

Celebration Expert Title

300 AG

Play Store link

Battlegrounds Mobile India on the Google Play Store: Click here

Players can follow the steps given below to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India:

Step 1: Players should visit the official Play Store page of Battlegrounds Mobile India. The link to the page is provided above.

Step 2: They should then click on the green “Pre-register” button as shown in the picture below:

Players will have to click on the "Pre-register" button

Step 3: When a pop-up message appears on the screen, players should click on the “Got it” option. They can also press the “Install when available” button if they want the game to automatically be downloaded and installed when it is released.

Next, they must tap on the "Got it" option

