Best single-burst M16 class for COD Warzone Season 2

COD Warzone gameplay using this class leaves several fans of the game in awe.

COD is a game everyone recognizes in today's time, as nearly everyone plays it. It has had extremely large updates and changes since its online gameplay started in 2013. COD online has grown a huge fan base, and just recently, YouTuber RaidAway uploaded an incredible video of his most recent Warzone win. In the video, “Raid” was able to nearly wipe out the entire competition while using his M16 set.

It’s an incredible video that shows just how skilled he is, and just how powerful the M16 can be.

COD Warzone M16 Class

To begin with, “Raid” was using The Agency Silencer for the muzzle, a 15.9” Strike Team piece for the barrel, an Axial Arms 3x optic, a Field Agent Foregrip, and a 45round magazine for his ammo. This COD setup gives the gun the utmost accuracy, damage, and fire rate. Plus, it does very well in all the other departments as well, giving players solid mobility and extreme control.

M16 is a completely balanced gun, I don't understand why it get's all the hate? #Warzone pic.twitter.com/TVH33UH7Dk — Jbeam (@Jbeaming1) April 11, 2021

During the video, “Raid” clearly wipes out the competition with his squad, as he racks up a total of 27 kills on his own. His overall strategy is also very good, as he shoots from afar with the long-range optics and does great close-range combat with his quick release.

Advertisement

Honestly, #Warzone is pretty fun now. M16 meta isn’t as bad as I figured out the FAL can compete and if your shot is good, you can win your duels. As long as my isp doesn’t poop, I think I can return to streaming this game like before. :) pic.twitter.com/boqkDHhK7m — Xgin 🇲🇽 (@itsXgin) April 10, 2021

“Raid” urges players to jump into Warzone and use this weapon, as it’s probably one of the best weapons there is since the recent nerf to the AUG. Season 3 for COD: Warzone is also right around the corner, so this would be the best time for players to try out new classes.