"Best Skin ever": CS:GO legend S1mple in awe of skin from Operation Broken Fang

Professional CS:GO player Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev recently expressed his feelings about the new AWP Fade skin, calling it the "best skin ever."

This skin was released with the game's most recent update, Operation Broken Fang.

The new CS:GO operation saw a bunch of new additions to the game. Apart from in-game cosmetics and new maps, the new operation also includes some quality of life upgrades such as the addition of a ping system and the chatwheel option. However, the AWP Fade seems to stand apart as the most valuable inclusion in Broken Fang.

Everyone in the community, from professional players to CS:GO pub regulars, is in awe of the new look for the AWP. Like all previous "Fade" cosmetics in CS:GO, the AWP Fade has been airbrushed with transparent paint over a chrome base coat to provide an iconic look for the most high-risk high-reward weapon in the game.

Here's everything to know about the AWP Fade from Operation Broken Fang in CS:GO.

CS:GO Broken Fang introduces the AWP Fade

CS:GO introduced three new skin collections into the game with the launch of their new operation, Broken Fang. These three collections are:

Ancient

Havoc

Control

The AWP Fade is a part of the Control collection and may just become the most sought-after skin from Operation Broken Fang.

The latest iteration of the AWP not only provides the weapon with a colourful splash but also makes the factory version of the weapon extremely shiny and pleasing to look at.

The AWP Fade probably deserves the hype and attention it is getting from the community. With skins in CS:GO having a history of being sold for ridiculous price tags, it won't be surprising to anyone if the AWP Fade crosses the $3,000 mark.

Following Operation Shattered Web, Broken Fang is scheduled to run for a period of 16 weeks and it is safe to say that anyone who plays CS:GO is probably praying to open a chest and find the AWP Fade inside.