As Gamescom Opening Night Live rages on in Germany, viewers are being treated to a number of exciting reveals, some of which were confirmed earlier and some that were a surprise. For the latter, the main stage on the mic was interrupted by a random person. The man quickly came up to Geoff Keighley and quipped:

"Bill Clinton wants to play GTA 6."

After "Orthodox Rabbi" quip at TGA 2022, Bill Clinton namedropped at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023

Once Gamescome Opening Night Live 2023 is over, there will be a number of exciting highlights that the gaming fanbase will be intrigued about. Hilariously, one of them would be the stage crasher who appeared out of nowhere.

The man was heard making a reference to the erstwhile President of the United States of America, Bill Clinton, and the hotly-anticipated GTA 6. The reference to the former will remind gamers about the stage crasher at another Geoff Keighley-led event, The Game Awards 2022.

Expand Tweet

There, the person had said the following after Elden Ring was given the Game of the Year award and the FromSoftware developers accepted it:

"I think I want to nominate this award to my reformed orthodox rabbi Bill Clinton."

Talking about the interruption, Geoff Keighley noted that on stage at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023:

“It’s just so disappointing. This is such a special night for so many developers, and it’s really disappointing to see someone act that way, but we’re going to move right on with the show. We’ve got a lot of great games to show you.”

He further stated:

“It’s just so sad to me to see something like that happen on a night we’re here to celebrate games and this community and how much they mean to us.”

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023 has already featured a number of exciting video game reveals and announcements, including clips of Assassin's Creed Mirage, Payday 3, Little Nightmares 3, and more.