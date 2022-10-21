On October 19, Twitch streamer Tyler "Trainwreckstv" divulged information regarding the amount he has made by hosting gambling livestreams on his Twitch channel.

A few moments after claiming that he had made $360 million in 16 months by broadcasting slots and gambling-related content, the Iranian-American content creator stated that he had given away $70 million. He said:

"That's some fat one when I said it out loud. Think about that, bro! That's like, billionaires don't do that!"

Trainwreckstv claims to have given away $70 million, after revealing making more than $360 million from gambling-affiliated livestreams

Tyler got together with fellow Twitch streamers Georgie "Pokelawls" and Mendo to play Overwatch 2. At the 01:47-minute mark of Pokelawl's October 19 broadcast, Trainwreckstv decided to reveal how much money he has made by hosting gambling-affiliated streams. He said:

"You want some news to forget about everything you're talking about? Here you go. I'll release what I got paid since the beginning of my contract. I've been paid $360 million for 16 months of gambling. There you go. There's the information that'll get you off of topic of hating Poke."

Roughly 10 minutes later, Tyler claimed that he had given away more than $70 million off and on stream:

"You want to know what's crazy? Of that $360 million, I've given away, off-stream and on-stream, like, close to $70 million. $75 million. You think about that!"

The 31-year-old content creator added that even billionaires don't give away that kind of money. The discussion continued with him saying that he wanted to reach the $100 million mark of giveaway money:

"I'm trying to go for that $100 million mark. F**k, yeah, baby!"

Timestamp: 01:54:29

Fans react to the streamer's $70 million giveaway claims

The streaming moment was shared to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and the reaction thread accrued more than 315 fan comments.

Redditor u/futureproofable shared a 692-word long analysis of Trainwreckstv's on-stream gambling sessions and listed the streamer's bets from July 2021 onwards. Their detailed comments concluded with the Redditor claiming that anything the streamer says or does should be "seen through a prism":

U/futureproofable claimed that they found the data for the analysis through the streamer's VODs (video on demand), Twitter updates, and more since the information is publicly available, "divulged freely" by Trainwreckstv:

The aforementioned Redditor's comments attracted more than 126 replies, with another community member providing the following calculations for Trainwreckstv's gambling losses:

One Redditor added that the user u/futureproofable's analysis did not account for the broadcaster's off-stream gambling sessions:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Trainwreckstv started his online career in 2016 and is primarily known for being a Just Chatting and Slots streamer. He currently has 2,103,325 followers and averages more than 22.3k viewers per stream.

