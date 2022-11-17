Black Friday deals: Xbox Series S best price and where to buy

The Xbox Series S could become even more valuable for any new buyer during the Black Friday sale as Microsoft has announced a brand new deal. The smaller current-gen console has been incredibly popular among enthusiasts due to its budget nature and powerful capabilities.

The Series S has also allowed Xbox to ensure that gamers can access current-gen capabilities despite the supply shortage. Its biggest USP is the value for money as buyers get a great product. New customers can now get even more value thanks to the Black Friday deals that are going on all over the world.

Electronics are one of the critical areas where plenty of discounts are available. Buyers are yet to have much luck with the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X, as both consoles continue to run out of stock. Xbox has now introduced a new offer on its second SKU of next-gen gaming.

All buyers can now acquire an Xbox Series S at $249.99. It's a $50 discount, and quite a handy one considering how consoles barely ever go on sale. There's also the danger of the device running out of stock, which has been a common trend over the last couple of years.

Those interested in saving $50 and getting a new gaming device can do so from Xbox's official website. Moreover, all orders during this period will come with holiday-themed packaging to mark the special occasion. The offer will be available on the website and is can be availed by all United States' residents.

Additionally, buyers will be able to find the same offer on all major retailers as the discount comes directly from Xbox. Retailers like Target are offering the Series S at the same price as the Microsoft Store. Best Buy is also including a $50 gift card in limited stock, which is technically an even better deal.

Xbox Series S will have plenty of games on discount over the Black Friday sale

It's more than just the Xbox Series S where buyers can get a potential bargain during the Black Friday sales. Plenty of games are now on discount and players can get great picks.

While older titles have some hefty discounts, recent releases like Gotham Knights and FIFA 23 have also attracted great offers. This is the first instance where both titles have received a discount, and the amount of savings is quite hefty.

The festive period will be the perfect time to pick up the Xbox Series S and games. While the Black Friday deals on the games will last for two weeks and can be availed from the Microsoft Store, they're only applicable on digital editions.

