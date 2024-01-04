"Blacklisted from playing Call of Duty tournaments " - Controversial streamer Nadia Amine claims to be banned for posting "bikini" pictures

Controversial Twitch and Call of Duty Warzone streamer Nadia Amine, who has amassed a massive 1.2 million following on Twitch, expressed her views on being banned from Call of Duty tournaments through her X account. The 23-year-old streamer believes that her "bikini" photoshoot is the cause for Activision to exclude her from their event invitations.

Activision follows specific guidelines and a PR strategy to select creators they wish to associate with. Nadia, however, believes that she has been unjustly excluded from their tournaments or events, emphasizing that she does not share any adult content. She wrote:

"Completely blacklisted from playing Call of Duty tournaments. All for posting bikini pictures. I have never posted nudity in my life."

Streamer expresses her discontentment via X (Image via X/TheNadiaAmine)

Nadia Amine responds to critics calling her a cheater

While Nadia Amine is skilled at the game, she gained prominence largely due to allegations of cheating in CoD Warzone. However, it's important to note that there hasn't been any conclusive evidence supporting these claims so far.

Upon sharing her post about being banned from Activision-hosted tournaments, some fans playfully teased Nadia by suggesting that she might be a cheater, given her prior association with the allegations. The streamer responded:

"It's sad to see instead of boys accepting a woman is better at them in a video game, they have to perpetuate the idea they cheated in order to sleep at night."

CoD streamer claps back at detractors (Image via X/theNadiaAmine) Streamer gives her take on the situation (Image via X/TheNadiaAmine)

There was also a doxxing controversy surrounding the streamer. However, she clarified that this incident occurred in 2022, and she believes that CoD only ceased their endorsement after she shared her "bikini pictures" in July 2023:

"They stopped endorsing me in July of 2023, right when I posted bikini pictures."

Streamer gives her take on the situation (Image via X/TheNadiaAmine)

What did the community say?

Reacting to Nadia's posts, fans shared these reactions:

Fans react to Nadia Amine's rant on X (Image via X/TheNadiaAmine)

Interestingly, Nadia Amine pointed out that she received an invitation from Call of Duty to the Vondel event by Activision in February 2023. This implies that if she were genuinely being penalized for alleged cheating, the invitation wouldn't have been extended, as the allegations had been circulating since 2022.