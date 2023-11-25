Twitch streamer Nadia's 5 biggest controversies

Nadia is an American Youtuber and Twitch streamer who is mostly known for her videos of playing Call of Duty: Warzone. She also focuses on a variety of streaming and posts vlogs on various platforms. She is a YouTube veteran, having started her channel on August 30, 2010. However, it wasn't until January 2021 that she started streaming on Twitch, supposedly to cope with the pandemic.

The streamer is quite popular on both platforms, with 1.2 million followers on Twitch and more than 439K subscribers on her YouTube channel. She has, however, been embroiled in several controversies, including the alleged use of an aimbot while playing Call of Duty and doxxing others online.

This list will explore controversial moments from Nadia's career that have made her the streamer she is today.

5 Biggest Controversies Nadia has been a part of

1) Allegedly using Aimbot

In 2022, certain clips emerged of Nadia playing Call of Duty, in which she was suspected by netizens to be utilizing external game exploits. Based on the videos, many believed she was using tools like an 'aimbot', a tool that allows its user to aim automatically at another player.

Nadia was also accused of using a 'wallhack', a program that allows players to see the silhouette and location of their opponents.

The allegations against the streamer were also addressed by FPS veteran Michael ''Shroud'', who is often called a “Human Aimbot” by players in the community due to his impeccable accuracy in FPS games.

Shroud stated that since Nadia primarily plays using a controller, which uses the aim assist provided within the game. Thus, one can never truly figure out if she is, in fact, cheating.

2) Beefing with chatters and teammates

In her streams, Nadia has often been observed getting into verbal spats with both viewers who are watching her play and her in-game teammates. These spats have involved both parties hurling insults at each other.

In one instance, she was accused of cheating by one of her teammates, which caused her to go off at him while pointing out his low number of kills in-game. Eventually, things escalated as Nadia and the teammate used abusive language against each other. This behavior saw her get shadowbanned from Modern Warfare 2's voice chat in November 2022.

3) Doxxing

On December 15, 2022, Nadia received a fourteen-day ban due to her act of doxxing an individual who had donated to her. This reaction from her was a result of multiple donations that called her a 'cheater'.

This led to the streamer leaking his personal details from the donor's PayPal account live on stream. Despite the streaming community calling for a permanent ban, she got her ban revoked by Twitch after six hours.

Twitch ban was revoked after nearly 6 hours. (Image via StreamerBans/X)

Initially, she did not address the situation to avoid any backlash. However, she eventually had to post an apology video on the day she got banned.

Nadia's apology video was visibly not well received, as it received 17,000 dislikes on YouTube.

4) Criticized for LGBTQ+ Joke

The streamer made a joke at the expense of the LGBTQ+ community during a recent TikTok video. The joke has been met with backlash from members of the community, who feel it was derogatory and insensitive toward LGBTQ+ people.

The joke included in-game footage of her firing off bullets randomly and missing each target completely while indicating that people from the LGBTQ+ community cannot shoot "straight" as they are queer.

She would later release her own response video to the controversy, denying the claims that she or the joke was homophobic.

5) Nadia defending Pokimane

Pokimane landed in hot water for calling a critic "broke boy" after they complained about the pricing structure of her cookie brand, 'Myna Snacks'.

During a live stream on November 19, 2023, Pokimane said:

"I've got to say this one last time - it makes my brain go boom when people are like, 'Oh, my god! $28 for cookies?' It's four bags. That's $7 a pack. I know math is hard when you're an idiot. But, if you're a broke boy, just say so."

Nadia posted on November 20, 2023, on X, in which she wrote that people chose to only "speak out" when a female decided to sell cookies and not when other male streamers like N3on and Sneako "spread negativity":

"You guys have people like N3on, Jack, Sneako, who average thousands of viewers and do nothing but spread negativity and harass people in public, but when a girl sells cookies that's when y'all wanna speak out? The immense hatred towards women on the internet is unhinged."

In a follow-up, she elaborated:

"This is why there is a threshold on women, yea it’s easier for us to get publicity, but to reach the top is almost impossible. the standards upheld on us are so extreme. however, the men at the top can say/do anything without any repercussions."

xQc dismissed the statements made by her and made a sarcastic post regarding the situation, pointing out that sexism is not related to the price of the cookies in this case:

Many fans responded to her post defending Pokimane, further disagreeing with her take:

Fans comment on Nadia's post (Image via TheNadiaAmine/X)

Pokimane recently came under fire yet again after joking about her "broke boy" controversy when talking about her company's promotional offer for Black Friday.