"He was f**king cheating!": FaZe Swagg donates to a budding Warzone streamer, only to discover that latter is using hacks live on stream

During a recent live stream, Kris "FaZe Swagg," the popular YouTube streamer and Call of Duty player, generously donated to what he believed was a promising and skilled up-and-coming Call of Duty streamer on Twitch. However, he was stunned after realizing that the streamer was, in fact, using various hacks and cheats.

During the broadcast (August 31), Swagg noticed that the streamer was consistently landing suspiciously accurate shots. However, moments later, the cheater's deception was laid bare as their hacks became visible on the stream. Reacting to it, Swagg exclaimed:

"Bro, he was f**king cheating!"

"His aim is crazy": FaZe Swagg catches streamer cheating live on stream

Around 50 minutes into his recent stream, FaZe Swagg made the decision to contribute $50 to a relatively modest Call of Duty streamer. However, as the game continued, the streamer's movements and shots began to appear progressively suspicious, prompting Kris to remark:

"His aim is crazy. Need to do some more investigations."

Despite his attempts to rationalize the situation by suggesting that the streamer might be using a low-recoil gun, Swagg's suspicions grew as the game progressed. However, the first game ended inconclusively, as the streamer's team only finished seventh, despite the streamer himself accumulating an impressive 12 kills.

(Timestamp: 00:55:42)

The truth eventually came to light when one of his viewers clipped a portion of the cheater's stream, clearly showing the use of hacks. In fact, the hacks were plainly visible on the screen. Swagg said:

"Oh sh*t, he does! He was cheating! What the f**k! He was! I knew it, we knew it! He was cheating!"

He later added:

"His sh*t is popping up, it's showing on stream. Bro, he was f**king cheating! No f**king way! Bro his sh*t showed up on stream. This is crazy. He ended his stream bro, mid-game cause his sh*t was showing."

How did the community react?

The clip of FaZe Swagg discovering the cheater quickly spread on Twitter/X, garnering a lot of reactions. Here are some of the notable ones:

