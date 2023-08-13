"Blizzard had a huge L": Asmongold blasts Blizzard for releasing video of Diablo 4 developers playing their game poorly

Twitch streamer Asmongold has blasted Blizzard Entertainment in a recent stream for their latest Diablo 4 showcase, where a few developers playing the game are facing backlash for dying in the game. The video released a couple of days ago on the official Diablo channel has received an overwhelming amount of negative response and showcases two developers playing the Belfry Zakara dungeon.

Halfway through the 10-minute video, both the devs died, inviting a lot of criticism from players who have been unhappy with the state of Diablo 4. Now, Zack "Asmongold" is known as a Blizzard critic, having openly called them out on multiple occasions in the past.

Even he could not believe the developers would release the video and stated that whoever made the decision to publish it on YouTube "should be ashamed of themselves."

The streamer said:

"It doesn't make sense to me. I think Blizzard really had a huge L with this video. Because they put two people who clearly have no idea what they're doing. And all it does is open these two people up for criticism and hate from an entire community. People who made the decision to release this video should be ashamed of themselves."

"How do you work on a game and not use abilities...": Asmongold on the recent Diablo 4 developer showcase debacle

A section of Diablo 4's community has been asking for many changes regarding game mechanics and class balancing. Asmongold recently quit the game shortly after its first season's release and "called it cr*p."

While reacting to the video where two Dungeon Designers of the game were playing Belfry Zakara on co-op, Zack pointed out they were not using their main abilities:

"I'm going to be honest, she is not even using the main abilities. How do you work on a game and you don't use the abilities that the game gives you..."

After one of them died, the streamer took the opportunity to criticize a mechanic called Chain CC, which has been bugging many Diablo 4 players:

"I hope that happens to them more, maybe then they will see how annoying getting Chain CC'd is in the game."

Towards the middle of the video, both the developers died, and Asmongold took the opportunity to call out Blizzard for releasing such a video, saying the YouTube team letting the two players play the game makes it look bad.

Timestamp 0:58:15

He also pointed out the like-to-dislike ratio, showing that at the time, the video had over 19,000 dislikes to less than 700 likes:

"Because you just put two people on your team, regardless of whether they deserve the criticism or not, you put them in the crosshairs of everybody and look at how many people have disliked this. Look at how many people are making shi**y comments. And it's like, how do you not edit this video and think to yourself, what will the community response to this video be?"

Fan reactions

Here are some fans' reactions to Asmongold's statements about the developer's showcase that has clearly backfired on Blizzard Entertainment:

Fan reactions to the streamer's take on Blizzard (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Read more about Asmongold's criticism of Blizzard, as the OTK co-founder weighed in on the recent Overwatch 2 Steam review drama.