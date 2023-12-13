Brawl Stars fifth anniversary update: New Free Mythic Brawler, Skin, and more

Brawl Stars, a mobile action game by Supercell, is celebrating its fifth anniversary on December 2023. The title has bagged over half a billion downloads since its release in 2018. Throughout its period, the game witnessed a staggering 170 billion matches, with 38 billion goals scored in Brawl Ball. Moreover, players used three billion thumbs-up emojis and utilized two billion life-saving cactus plants on the battlefield.

Supercell rolled out a new anniversary update on December 12, 2023, introducing a new free Mythic Brawler, community-picked skin, Six Hypercharged Brawlers, Brawlidays Advent Calendar that grants daily freebies, and more. This article provides detailed information about Brawl Stars’ latest fifth-anniversary update.

All details about Brawl Stars' fifth-anniversary update

Players can get a Mythic Brawler and a new community-picked Colt’s Skin for free in the Brawl Stars' fifth-anniversary update. Additionally, they can get freebies daily for a new Brawlidays Advent Calendar and try out six more Hypercharged Brawlers. One can also explore the history of Starr Park with a new CCTV feature in the lobby. Here are the details.

Brawl Stars' New Free Mythic Brawler: Mico

Mico is an Assassin class Brawler of Mythic rarity, which players can obtain from the Brawlidays Advent Calendar. Here are the details of Mico's moves:

Mic Boom (Attack): Mico leaps forward and damages nearby enemies upon landing.

Mico leaps forward and damages nearby enemies upon landing. Out of Frame (Super): With Out of Frame Super, Mico leaps into the air after a short delay and lands while damaging enemies in the landing location.

With Out of Frame Super, Mico leaps into the air after a short delay and lands while damaging enemies in the landing location. Clipping scream (Gadget): Mico screams at the nearest enemy to deal damage and slows their movement for two seconds.

Mico screams at the nearest enemy to deal damage and slows their movement for two seconds. Presto (Gadget): The range of Mico’s next jump increases by 34% after activating the Presto.

The range of Mico’s next jump increases by 34% after activating the Presto. Monkey business (Star Power): After triggering Monkey business, Mico’s next basic attack steals the opponent's ammo every five seconds.

After triggering Monkey business, Mico’s next basic attack steals the opponent's ammo every five seconds. Record Smash (Star Power): Mico gains the ability to deal 100% more damage to non-brawlers on the battlefield.

Mico gains the ability to deal 100% more damage to non-brawlers on the battlefield. Sound Check (Hypercharge): While Hypercharged, Mico’s Out of Frame Super can stun opponents for 1.5 seconds upon landing.

Brawlidays Advent Calendar

Players can get daily in-game items such as the 5th Brawliversary Profile Icon, Mythic Brawler Mico, and Colt’s Skin Dark Angel for free. The calendar started on December 12, 2023, and will end on December 26, 2023.

Free Community Picked Skin

Brawl Stars players can get a new Skin for Colt for free in the Brawlidays Advent Calendar. Supercell ran a Skin campaign on their fan art platform, Supercell MAKE. Fans submitted their designs for Colt, and the most-voted, Dark Angel, made its way into the game. Dodi, Angelo, and Kakatpoke designed the concept for Dark Angel Colt.

New Hypercharged Brawlers

Six Brawlers: Fang, Edgar, Mico, Crow, Dynamike, and Leon get Hypercharged. Players can test the new Hypercharges by participating in the Hypercharged Unleashed event regardless of whether they’ve unlocked the mentioned Brawlers. The event started on December 12, 2023, and will be available for about two weeks.

More content coming with the update

Supercell has also made the Brawl Pass a monthly occurrence, making it easier for players to progress, earn rewards, and complete each season. The new seasons will go live on the first Thursday of every month, with new updates released every two.

Moreover, players can click the CCTV camera icon in the lobby and learn the history of Starr Park before it was converted into a battleground.

They will be transported into 1995, enter the in-game security room, and watch the footage of some iconic Brawlers’ origin stories and how Starr Park became the deadly battlefield today. This feature will be available in Brawl Stars until the end of December 2023.