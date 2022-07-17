“I thought I was getting botted!” - Budding Twitch streamer left stunned after Ludwig Twitch Prime raids him

YouTube gaming star Ludwig decided to surprise Twitch streamer TheExecs by rallying his fans and staging a Twitch Prime raid on the latter's channel.

The unsuspecting Twitch streamer was caught off guard after seeing how thousands of viewers had started to follow and subscribe to his Twitch channel.

After realizing that he was getting raided by the Mogul Money Live host, TheExecs expressed his delight by saying:

"Bro, I thought I was getting botted! Oh my f***ing god, bro, oh my gosh. Thank you! Lud, thank you, thank you, thank you! Oh my gosh, thank you for the raid!"

Ludwig raids a budding Twitch streamer and leaves the latter in shock

A few days ago, Ludwig surprised a budding Twitch streamer by hosting one of the biggest Twitch Prime raids on the livestreaming platform.

He chose to raid TheExecs' Twitch channel and was taken aback after seeing the insane amount of subscribers that the streamer ended up getting during the initial moments of the raid and said:

"Yo, chat! Look at the amount of subs!"

Meanwhile, TheExecs was completely clueless and thought that his channel was getting targeted by bots:

"Oh, wait, what the heck? Bro, I'm confused. Bro, what is going on? Guys, is this about... is this a new thing? They can do hype trains from botting and why do we have 60 people in here?"

The Los Angeles-based streamer corrected the Twitch streamer by stating that he was close to having 2,500 viewers on his channel.

TheExecs did not believe what was going on and continued to speculate that he was getting fake viewers, followers, and subscribers:

"All right, I'm going to have to turn this off. Nah, this is definitely fake, bro. Wait, what is going on?!"

The YouTuber made a light-hearted joke about the situation and then told his viewers to type "Ludwig Raid" so that the Twitch streamer could better understand what was happening. He said:

"This is not fake! Look, I know they're bots when they're playing Fall Guys. They're real people. Type in 'Ludwig Raid' real quick so he doesn't think it's fake. Let him know real quick, I feel bad."

TheExecs' Twitch chat was filled with quotes, who then realized that he was getting Twitch Prime raided by the YouTube Gaming sensation.

The wholesome clip concluded when Ahgren noticed an astounding percentage increase on the Twitch streamer's Hype Train banner and stated that he had never seen a Hype Train hit 9397%.

TheExecs started his Twitch career in 2020, and his viewership jumped from 81 viewers (in June) to 171 this month, thanks to Ludwig's raid. TheExecs currently has 6.3k followers and has spent 358 hours streaming in the Just Chatting category.

