Bungie announces Destiny 2 x Assassin's Creed collaboration with Ezio-inspired skins

Bungie has just announced a collaboration between Destiny 2 and Assassin's Creed. This comes as a major surprise considering there's no connection between the two games. Nevertheless, this move might just turn out to be one of the best things to have happened for both titles.

Aside from the release date, not much is known, although the collaboration will see both Destiny 2 and Assassin's Creed Valhalla accommodate the arrival of a new cosmetic set.

When does the Destiny 2 x Assassin's Creed collaboration go live?

Dec. 6 Prepare to take a leap of faith, Guardians. In partnership with @Ubisoft, worlds are about to collide with brand new cosmetics. 📅 Dec. 6

The collaboration is expected to go live on December 6, which coincides with the release of Destiny 2 Season 19. There's a possibility that the cosmetics for Assassin's Creed will receive a treatment similar to that found in Fortnite.

Players will be able to purchase these items in exchange for Silver, although there's also a high chance that individual armor pieces will be available in the Eververse Store in exchange for Bright Dust.

All three armor cosmetics arriving in Destiny 2 will feature Ezio skins, reimagined in the form of armor seen in the game. Based on the tweeted image, here are the skins that should be coming next season:

Warlock Cosmetics: Ezio skin from Assassin's Creed 2

Titan Cosmetics: Ezio skin from Assassin's Creed Revelations

Hunter Cosmetics: Ezio skin from Assassin's Creed Brotherhood

While these are the cosmetics that Bungie will be introducing in its MMO, Ubisoft has already included the skins in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. These cosmetics were scheduled to go live at a later date, but have ended up in the game due to a glitch.

That said, it's interesting to see both studios collaborate on such a level. Assassin's Creed has always been a cult classic, while Destiny 2 has also tasted massive success. However, there has been a decline in the number of players for both of these titles. Hopefully, this collaboration will once again draw the interest of fans of both titles.

It is interesting to see the likes of Saint-14 and Lord Shaxx joining the ranks of the assassins. What’s also exciting for fans is seeing Bungie go down the Epic Games route in terms of collaborations. Hopefully, the studio won't regularly introduce random collaboration cosmetics like in Fortnite, although a partnership like this one with Ubisoft comes as a welcome surprise.

The Assassin's Creed community has been receptive to the collaboration. How all the other Light-bearers react to this bit of news will be worth looking out for.

