Bungie disables Destiny 2 text chat for a command that kicked players out of the game

The Destiny 2 community has been on the receiving end of quite a few controversies over the years. From content creators accused of hacking to toxic behavior amongst players on social media platforms, the life of a Guardian is certainly not very peaceful. There is potential hostility in many places, which some tend to avoid while others feed on them.

To make matters worse, a new game-breaking "exploit" surfaced recently, which actually allows players to kick others out of the game. As ridiculous as it sounds, it is indeed a first in the game's history, which led to the developers disabling (most likely, temporarily) the in-game chat of all players within the game.

Game-breaking exploit forces Destiny 2 devs to disable in-game chat

Destiny 2 players have been victims of several bugs and glitches in the past, including unexplained error codes amidst activities. Though most of them occur from within the studio servers, none have been remotely performed by an individual within the game before. However, this was always the case until very recently.

Players initially discovered this option to kick their opponents out of the game, as simply sending a text message through "whisper" (/w) did the trick. The command was a simple copy-and-paste of a string of characters, which crashed the game instance of the player receiving the message.

Soon after, this bizarre bug spread like wildfire amidst the community, which allowed others to kick content creators from Tower, streamers from PvP matches, and any other activity within the game. Bungie did come up with a counter later on, where they turned off text chat completely, including whispers, teams, and fire teams. Bungie stated:

"We have temporarily disabled text chat on all platforms in Destiny 2 where we investigate an issue causing Weasel errors. Stay tuned for updates."

It remains unannounced as to when Bungie will be bringing back the in-game text chat after a fix, but the fact that such commands are accessible to players is worrying for the rest of the community.

The error code that was being shown to the victims was "Weasel", which usually shows up if the user loses internet connection, or upon restarting a router. With a month remaining from the World's First race, the idea of remotely kicking streamers and other players with only one command is already scaring many.

There have been numerous exploiters online who have uploaded videos of themselves crashing other people's games, be it streamers, renowned content creators, or anyone in general. Whether Bungie takes action against them or not remains to be seen.

