Bungie is holding a community vote for next month's Destiny 2 Trials map (May 2022) 

In the upcoming month of Destiny 2, players will be getting Freelance Labs in Trials of Osiris and will have the chance to gather loot one last time. With Bungie rotating out the Shayura's Wrath SMG in Season 17, there is uncertainty on whether the weapon will return sometime in the Trials pool this season.

LUCKYY10P @LUCKYY10P #destiny2 #bungie PSA at the end of season 16 these weapons will no longer be attainable: occluded finality, finite impactor, the comedian, palindrome, shayura's wrath, and the messenger #twab PSA at the end of season 16 these weapons will no longer be attainable: occluded finality, finite impactor, the comedian, palindrome, shayura's wrath, and the messenger #twab #destiny2 #bungie

Players have always played on a random map, which adds to competitive PvP and power advantage when it comes to Trials. Each map varies from terrain to capture points, changing a player's build going into a match. Some are great for long-range rifles, while others are ideal for short-range Special ammo weapons.

However, Bungie will be holding a small community vote to give the majority a chance to play on their favorite map.

Players can vote for their preferred map via an email on the upcoming Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris Freelance

This week's TWAB is relatively shorter than last week's novel. However, Bungie did come forward and announce some important news regarding the upcoming Guardian Games and next season's weapons.

With seven new weapons announced for Season 17 and one from Guardian Games, everyone will have their hands complete with the upcoming rework of the Solar subclass.

Destiny Bulletin @DestinyBulletn Bungie is holding a Trials Labs map vote next week on May 3, voting ends on May 5, 2022. | #Destiny2 Bungie is holding a Trials Labs map vote next week on May 3, voting ends on May 5, 2022. | #Destiny2 https://t.co/lPi4AuBXmJ

However, before the next season gets underway, players can make their own choices regarding the Trials of Osiris. Following the weekly reset on May 3, anyone who has already registered with their respective emails on Bungie's official website will receive an email.

The voting will continue until May 5, and the winning map will be revealed in the next TWAB. Bungie has also announced a voting poll to look something like the image below, where players have to click on one of the three preferred maps. The one with the majority of the vote will feature for Destiny 2 Freelance Labs in May.

Map choices for the vote (Image via Destiny 2)

To register an email on Bungie's website, players must follow a few steps to receive the voting notification. After logging in using one of the platform's credentials, anyone can head to the "Account Settings" option and look for the tab called "SMS and Email."

Destiny 2 email verification page (Image via Bungie)

Players can type in their respective email addresses in the small box and click on "Save Settings." As mentioned before, maps in Trials of Osiris add a lot to a player's approach against their opponents. From weapons to armor and exotics, what the community has in store for themselves in the following Labs remains to be seen.

Edited by Srijan Sen