Call of Duty 2024's codename has reportedly been revealed

As Call of Duty is one of the biggest gaming franchises in the world, it's always a matter of debate about what the next title will be. While Activision is all hush-hush about the 2023 release, a recent leak has revealed the code name for next year's game.

Based on Vx-Underground's recently leaked photos and information, the 2024 Call of Duty is codenamed Cerberus. The leak also revealed a lot of information regarding the franchise's plans for 2023 and 2024.

Call of Duty 2024 might be a Black Ops title codenamed Cerberus

With the recent breach in Activision, the codename for next year's Call of Duty has been revealed. The untitled project for this year is named Jupiter. The leaked documents also contain a massive list of forthcoming content.

Warzone 2.0 News @WarzoneCenter Call of Duty 2024 is codenamed “Cerberus”. Call of Duty 2024 is codenamed “Cerberus”.

There is no concrete information regarding the project Cerberus. However, Bloomberg's Jason Schreier unveiled some information back in November, mentioning the 2024 title is reportedly being developed by Treyarch Studios. As the studio is known for its Black Ops series in the franchise, fans immediately assumed it would be another story followed by Cold War. However, this information is completely speculative and is yet to be confirmed by Activision.

As for this year's Call of Duty, Activision has officially revealed that it will be a "full premium release." However, the gaming behemoth has also been silent about 2023's content. According to Schreier's info, Sledgehammer Games is working on this year's project. There are rumors about the project being a Modern Warfare 2 expansion. As the franchise has also confirmed that it will be a full premium release, players will have to wait until further confirmation.

All leaked content for season 3 and season 4 in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

The recent breach in Activision has reportedly revealed a lot of season 3 and season 4 content for both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Here's what fans can expect if the leaks become real in the near future.

Season 3:

2 New Operators, 1 Licensed

3 New Weapons

3 Core Maps

1 Battle Map

4 Gunfight Maps

1 Spec Ops Mission

1 Raid

Tier 1 Event

70 Bundles

Season 4:

2 New Operators, 1 Licensed

3 New Weapons

2 Core Maps

2 Battle Maps

4 Gunfight Maps

1 Small Map

1 Spec Ops Mission

1 Raid

Tier 1 Event

70 Bundles

