Call of Duty cheat providers shut down operations after cease and desist notice by Activision

Activision has been on a streak of shutting down third-party Call of Duty software recently by sending cease and desists letters to the respective developers. In May, the publishers forced one of the biggest community-made mods to close operations. X Labs allowed players to play old CoD games by implementing security, custom guns, and maps. Sm2, a massive upcoming project, was shut down, too, angering the community.

However, on the flip side, Activision has made a step in the positive direction by sending a cease and desist letter to two of the renowned cheat providers of Call of Duty titles that have developed illegitimate software for games, including Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Call of Duty titles will see less cheating after the shutdown of Mobius and GhostAim

Cheating in the Call of Duty titles is a major problem that has been around for many years. It has troubled the CoD community in free-to-play titles such as Warzone 2. Banned cheaters could make new accounts and continue pulverizing legitimate players by improving their software and passing through the anti-cheat software, Ricochet.

Activision had not taken such steps previously, as it is not always easy to track down developers that create cheat software. However, Mobius and GhostAim will no longer sell software and cease operations immediately.

The developers of Mobius, who communicate via groups through instant messaging applications, had over 3000 users. They had this to say:

"Hello Mobius users. Someone affiliated with Team Mobius was given a C&D today by Activision. We are going to comply with it by shutting down everything. I hope you all understand."

The latest Call of Duty titles should see comparatively less cheating in the coming days as two major cheat providers leave the industry. However, there are still many other providers that are actively selling software to thousands of users.

If Activision continues its investigation, players can expect more cease and desist letters to be sent out to cheat providers, cleaning the community of such illegitimate users.

The next major update goes live in less than two weeks, launching Season 4 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 for all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

