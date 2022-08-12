Call of Duty devs reveal reason behind using "Assault rifle Alpha/Bravo/Charlie" instead of original names

Recent comments by devs from Sledgehammer games and Treyarch Corporation have addressed issues surrounding their usage of code names for Call of Duty guns.

In a recent patch, players observed that official designations for weapons were switched with unique titles such as "Assault Rifle Alpha/Brave/Charlie."

The community has reiterated their annoyance with the change, as it's difficult to distinguish guns by such names. Tagging Sledgehammer Games and a dev from Treyarch Corporation on Twitter, a fan asked why they can't assign titles that are "universally recognizable."

Sam Leichtamer, a dev from Sledgehammer Games, confessed that it is a confusing situation and it's the same for them as well. However, for legal reasons, they can't use the original names on the patch notes.

Matt Scronce, a Treyarch Studio dev, also stated:

"Legal/licensing reasons that are outside of my wheelhouse. I don't like it any more than you do."

Fans are not happy with Call of Duty using code names for weapons

While the devs have explained why they can't use the original names of the guns, the community reaction has been somewhat dismissive. A Redditor named DingDongDaddio gave a quick fix, recommending that they change some of the letters in the names, with M4A1 being switched to G4A1 serving as examples.

By doing this, guns will still be recognizable without flouting legal distinctions. The same fan also raised the possibility of getting more revenue:

"Yeah, I can only assume it has to do with money. I can't assume ignorance anymore if they are addressing it on twitter, and even the devs find it confusing. It must be there to confuse people in the shop, and somehow that leads to a 1% increase in revenue from people buying skins for the wrong gun. Some suit up at Activision really likes it this way."

Another fan also criticized how the weapons have become unrecognizable with different blueprints and convoluted names. Meanwhile, Reddit user rumham1899 recommended using "generic" names for players' convenience.

Patch notes are quite important in a Call of Duty game as the franchise possesses a plethora of weapons in their arsenal. With Warzone as their primary battle royale game and main attraction at the moment, weapon balancing needs to be carried out almost every week.

While Modern Warfare 2 is on the horizon and Warzone 2 awaits its reveal, the Call of Duty community is hoping their complaints will be duly addressed.

