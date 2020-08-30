Call of Duty, GTA 5, Playstation Network and other internet services down for many, CloudFlare confirms a fix soon

CloudFlare has broken the internet, quite literally.
CloudFlare, which is a website-security company aimed at ensuring the smooth running of online websites and network services, recently experienced a major outage, which resulted in half of the internet being affected.
The Playstation Network, Xbox Live, Electronic Arts (EA) and others reportedly all experienced connectivity problems as CloudFlare took cognizance of the outage and tweeted that they would be working towards restoring all network related issues:
Stating that the issue was caused by an incident related to a third-party server, CloudFlare has been updating users about the connectivity status since then:
Stating that the team was working round the clock to ensure enhanced improvements in connectivity, the power outage affected the servers of popular services and games like GTA 5 and Call of Duty.
What caused the CloudFlare outage?
As reported by The Verge, CloudFlare stated that their connectivity problems had been caused by an IP outage, linked to internet service provider CenturyLink.
A CloudFlare representative stated the reason behind the outage:
Today we saw a widespread Internet outage online that impacted many multiple providers.
This was not a Cloudflare-specific outage. Level 3/CenturyLink was responsible for an outage that affected many Internet services, including Cloudflare. Cloudflare’s automated systems detected the problem and routed around them, but the extent of the problem required manual intervention as well.
The outage had affected all data centres, who were unable to use the transit providers.
CenturyLink have also been providing regular updates, with the latest update stating that all connections have now been restored:
CloudFlare is responsible for maintaining internet traffic and preventing outages, however the recent error with the CloudFlare servers sent ripples throughout the world, resulting in a global internet shutdown.
From Social media and Entertainment streaming services such as Discord and Hulu, to biggies such as Walmart and Spotify, to even popular games such as GTA 5, Apex Legends, FIFA and others, all services across the spectrum of the internet were significantly impacted.
To understand the severity of its impact, take a look at the countries and services which were affected by the recent CloudFlare outage:
However, in a what has come as a major source of relief for internet users across the globe, connectivity issues have now been sorted.
Post CenturyLink's efforts to implement fixes, CloudFlare has stated that it has experienced significant improvements in network and that the issue has now been resolved:
