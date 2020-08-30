Call of Duty, GTA 5, Playstation Network and other internet services down for many, CloudFlare confirms a fix soon

CloudFlare has broken the internet, quite literally.

CloudFlare, which is a website-security company aimed at ensuring the smooth running of online websites and network services, recently experienced a major outage, which resulted in half of the internet being affected.

The Playstation Network, Xbox Live, Electronic Arts (EA) and others reportedly all experienced connectivity problems as CloudFlare took cognizance of the outage and tweeted that they would be working towards restoring all network related issues:

Cloudflare is aware of network related issues caused by a third-party transit provider incident. We are working to mitigate the problem. Please follow the status page here: https://t.co/9DSYq0HIa7 — Cloudflare Help (@CloudflareHelp) August 30, 2020

Stating that the issue was caused by an incident related to a third-party server, CloudFlare has been updating users about the connectivity status since then:

We are continuing to engage with our partners, fixes are being implemented with other transit providers. Please follow our updates here: https://t.co/2BAqr1q7Gy — Cloudflare Help (@CloudflareHelp) August 30, 2020

Major transit providers are taking action to work around the network that is experiencing issues and affecting global traffic.

We are applying corrective action in our data centers as the situation changes in order to improve reachability. https://t.co/2BAqr1q7Gy — Cloudflare Help (@CloudflareHelp) August 30, 2020

Stating that the team was working round the clock to ensure enhanced improvements in connectivity, the power outage affected the servers of popular services and games like GTA 5 and Call of Duty.

What caused the CloudFlare outage?

Image Credits:: CloudFlare Support

As reported by The Verge, CloudFlare stated that their connectivity problems had been caused by an IP outage, linked to internet service provider CenturyLink.

A CloudFlare representative stated the reason behind the outage:

Today we saw a widespread Internet outage online that impacted many multiple providers.

This was not a Cloudflare-specific outage. Level 3/CenturyLink was responsible for an outage that affected many Internet services, including Cloudflare. Cloudflare’s automated systems detected the problem and routed around them, but the extent of the problem required manual intervention as well.

The outage had affected all data centres, who were unable to use the transit providers.

CenturyLink have also been providing regular updates, with the latest update stating that all connections have now been restored:

Our technicians are working to resolve an IP outage. Ensuring the reliability of our services is our top priority. We will provide regular updates on our progress. — CenturyLink (@CenturyLink) August 30, 2020

We are working hard to fix an IP outage and have begun to see restoration in several areas. We’ve pulled in every resource available to resolve the outage as soon as we are able and will continue to provide additional updates as they are available. — CenturyLink (@CenturyLink) August 30, 2020

We are able to confirm that all services impacted by today’s IP outage have been restored. We understand how important these services are to our customers, and we sincerely apologize for the impact this outage caused. — CenturyLink (@CenturyLink) August 30, 2020

CloudFlare is responsible for maintaining internet traffic and preventing outages, however the recent error with the CloudFlare servers sent ripples throughout the world, resulting in a global internet shutdown.

From Social media and Entertainment streaming services such as Discord and Hulu, to biggies such as Walmart and Spotify, to even popular games such as GTA 5, Apex Legends, FIFA and others, all services across the spectrum of the internet were significantly impacted.

To understand the severity of its impact, take a look at the countries and services which were affected by the recent CloudFlare outage:

A few of the services affected by the CloudFlare outage (Image Credits: downdetector.com

Countries affected by the CloudFlare power outage (Image Credits: downdetector.com)

However, in a what has come as a major source of relief for internet users across the globe, connectivity issues have now been sorted.

Post CenturyLink's efforts to implement fixes, CloudFlare has stated that it has experienced significant improvements in network and that the issue has now been resolved:

As the major provider that was experiencing issues has implemented a fix in their network, other global network providers have started to re-enable their peering sessions with it. We are continuing to see improved reachability and monitoring the situation. https://t.co/2BAqr1q7Gy — Cloudflare Help (@CloudflareHelp) August 30, 2020

This incident has been resolved. https://t.co/2BAqr1q7Gy — Cloudflare Help (@CloudflareHelp) August 30, 2020

