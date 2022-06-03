Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 gameplay reveal announced: Date, time, where to watch and more

Activision has officially announced the gameplay reveal time and date for the most anticipated sequel to 2019’s phenomenal hit, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is being developed by Infinity Ward and continues the story of the 2019 Modern Warfare, which itself is a reboot of the studio’s previous Modern Warfare trilogy. The sequel is set to not only bring back iconic characters like Captain Price and Gaz, but also introduce the newly rebooted forms of iconic characters Ghost and Soap.

Modern Warfare 2 is easily the most-hyped entry of the franchise in the last decade. The title has big shoes to fill and must live up to the legacy of the previous trilogy. Today, Activision officially announced the gameplay reveal date for the title.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 gameplay reveal set for June 8, 2022

Activision's two-decade-long first-person military shooter franchise, Call of Duty, has had an illustrious journey. However, as the years went by, the franchise performed with diminishing returns.

The series reached its lowest point with 2018s Black Ops 4, which was missing the proper campaign mode. With the next year’s entry, the franchise made a grand return.

2019’s Call of Duty Modern Warfare was a breath of fresh air that revitalized the series. The reboot told a dark and gritty tale, set in the backdrop of modern-day geopolitical tension.

The game also introduced new features like a gunsmith and more realistic gunplay. The final tease of Taskforce 141 left players wanting more. Needless to say, the hype for the sequel is through the roof.

The gameplay reveal was rumored to be on June 8, 2022, and Activision confirmed it with a short teaser trailer. The teaser features the Taskforce 141 in the back of the truck, starting with Captain Price and shifting to Alejandro Vargas and Kyle “Gaz” Garrick, before finally stopping on Simon “Ghost” Riley. It then suddenly moves on to Simon “Soap” MacTavish as the team gets out of the truck and into a battlefield.

The reveal is being set for June 8, 2022. It will be streamed on all Call of Duty social media outlets, including YouTube and Twitch. Timing for all of the regions are as follows,

10:00 AM PST

1:00 PM EST

6:00 PM BST

7:00 PM CET

10:30 PM IST

2:00 AM JST (June 9)

3:00 AM AEST (June 9)

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is expected to be released later this year, sometime in October or November, for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

