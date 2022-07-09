Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Tarkov-inspired game mode DMZ's logo allegedly leaked

A new leak regarding Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has surfaced. The leak, which was posted on Twitter, showed the logo for the upcoming 'Escape from Tarkov'-inspired game mode called the DMZ. Fans are speculating that the logo might be the official logo, but Activision is yet to confirm anything. The hype surrounding Modern Warfare 2 is rising with the release date just around the corner.

As of now, there hasn't been any official news regarding the new DMZ mode. However, Activision has confirmed that the new mode is inspired by 'Escape from Tarkov.' Recently, there have been rumors regarding the upcoming mode not being free-to-play. However, considering that there are also rumors that claim otherwise, nothing can be said for sure.

Modern Warfare 2's EFT inspired game mode's new logo leaked

A recent Twitter post is the probable leak on the upcoming DMZ game mode's logo. The logo looks authentic, and some fans are claiming that it is the official design from Infinity Ward. However, without any confirmation from Activision, fans can only speculate.

The leaked logo has a white and red border with a yellow soldier in the middle with DMZ written on it. The leaked image is not high quality and lacks clarity.

On paper, the concept of an 'Escape from Tarkov' inspired game mode surely sounds very fun. It could genuinely be a breath of fresh air for the fan base, as recent Call of Duty titles have predominantly been fast-paced and straightforward. In contrast, EFT's gameplay is anything but fast-paced. It demands patience and strategy from the players.

It is no surprise that the Call of Duty fan base is extremely excited to have a totally different game mode in the franchise, especially a game mode that is inspired by something like Escape from Tarkov.

The Call of Duty multiplayer experience has always been about new changes and engaging additions to the franchise, and fans are expecting nothing less this time from Infinity Ward after the amazing performance and popularity of 2019's Modern Warfare.

All that is left for fans to do now is to wait for an official statement from the developers.

