"Called a girl I knew 'wh*re' and got slapped" - Netizen accuses Dream of inappropriate behavior at TwitchCon, streamer responds

A new controversy surrounding Minecraft star Clay "Dream" came to light on November 17, 2023, when X user @RobboNeverDies accused him of inappropriate behavior at TwitchCon. The netizen retweeted the streamer's recent response to Nicolas Cantu, in which he accused the Gumball Watterson voice actor of physical assault and racism.

User @RobboNeverDies claimed to have witnessed the incident and wrote:

"Hi, I was there. You called a girl I knew a 'wh*re' and got slapped for it. What is wrong with you?"

Dream responded to the allegations a few hours later, claiming that the X user was not in the same state at the time of the altercation. Labeling the social media post a "lie," the Florida native said:

"You weren’t even in the same state as me when it happened. Whole tweet is a lie. I don't even know who you are, and I don't go around randomly disrespecting women. The continuous trope of 'women are helpless people that need defending from men' from people like you is insane."

The content creator added that the netizen would go to any length to win an argument on the internet:

"Not even the guy who assaulted me claimed this happened, lol and he said every lie he could. Now this guy replied to himself and said essentially: 'Oh, it was a different party and he didn’t get slapped for it but it happened I promise!' Anything to win an argument on the internet."

"Don't cry when I sue your hypocritical malicious a*s" - Dream and X user get into a heated back-and-forth online

In response to Dream's tweet, @RobboNeverDies claimed that they were with an individual named Nick and another person whom the content creator allegedly badmouthed. They wrote:

"I'm not defending anyone. I was with Nick and the girl you called a wh*re for three days at TwitchCon, both of them were at the same party. I read that entire conversation where you called her a wh*re. I don't care about swaying public opinion. you are a piece of s**t and who tried to ruin my friends' career over a p*dophile joke. After you literally just deleted a TikTok of you doing the exact same thing. For the love of god, grow up."

Dream quickly responded, stating that TwitchCon 2023 took place after the slapping incident. He then called out @RobboNeverDies for being inconsistent in their claims, writing:

"TwitchCon happened after he slapped me, and I avoided him like the plague when he was trying to be my friend, lmao. It went from 'I was there' and 'you got slapped for ___,' to 'I read the conversation' and a totally different timeline. What you're saying happened just didn’t happen. I need a diary & help for defending myself against literal assault and slander? You intentionally misled people and lied. I need help for exposing that?"

The streamer also threatened legal action:

"Don't cry when I sue your hypocritical malicious a*s for leaving up slanderous statements even you admitted were wrong."

On November 17, 2023, @RobboNeverDies responded to Dream by saying that receiving legal threats over Twitter was the "most privileged thing" they had ever experienced.