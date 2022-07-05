"Calm down, it's a game": Apex Legends Reddit community reacts to calls for a strike in August

It seems the Apex Legends community has had enough with Respawn and the game. If the latest rumors are to be believed, many players are planning to go on strike in August to protest against the handling of the game. With that being said, some have asked how much of an impact such a strike will have.

Apex Legends has quickly become one of the most popular games in the world. While it has had its fair share of problems, the overall reception for the battle royale has always been positive.

Unfortunately, the latest season has been a major drawback when one considers the matchmaking. There are plenty of other issues that players have been asking to solve for a long time. However, with no positive response from Respawn, they now believe that playing the game in large numbers will force the developers to do something.

Apex Legends Reddit community shares opinion about a potential strike in August

In a post on the official subreddit, user u/omg-cough-cough asked for details about a proposed strike that the community has planned. As mentioned above, the idea of the strike has come from continued frustration as players feel there's no other way.

To make the strike fruitful, the number of players will have to be significant for Respawn to take notice. One player planning to participate feels that there won't be enough numbers for the developers to wake up and do something.

Another user feels that if 20% of the daily users revolt, it would be enough for Respawn to take notice of the situation. They also believe that media coverage on the issue will amplify the effects of the strike.

Another player stated that they will stop playing Apex Legends not because of a strike, but because of the fact that they have gotten burnt out.

One player also added that as much as the game needs a fix, many also need to take a break from it due to burnout.

Such has been the problem with Apex Legends that some have already been taking a sabbatical for a couple of seasons.

One player recommended Destiny 2 as an alternative to others until Respawn fixes issues.

Some have a different take on the issue as they feel that when someone doesn't like a game, they should just stop. Going on a strike hoping for a change will do little good in reality.

Another player added that they have heard the idea of a potential strike every season. Players believe that if someone likes the game, they should play it.

Most players feel that the size of the subreddit is quite small and a strike won't be effective.

Whether the strike takes place or not is a matter of the future, and it remains to be seen if Apex Legends players can consolidate a healthy number of protestors. However, there's no denying that Apex Legends has some major issues with the gameplay, and Respawn needs to fix it.

