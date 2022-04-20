"Can we go under water?": Fans wonder if the Black Lake will appear in Hogwarts Legacy for exploration

The world of Hogwarts Legacy is set to be an expansive and immersive rendering of the wizarding world of 1890. Players will be excited to find themselves enrolled as fifth-year students at the famed school of witchcraft and wizardry.

As exploration has been confirmed to be one of the central mechanics of the title, players are excited to travel the length and breadth of the land, hopefully even underwater.

The gameplay reveal of the March State of Play has already showcased Hogsmeade and the Forbidden Forest as locations players will be able to venture into.

Several other well-known locations have already been discussed within the community, with many wanting the Black Lake and underwater exploration to be a part of the title.

Players have long wondered if Black Lake will be a part of Hogwarts Legacy. The water body, also known as the Great Lake, is located south of Hogwarts Castle and can be seen for a moment in the starting frames of the official reveal trailer.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy That was just a taste of #HogwartsLegacy — your full adventure in the Wizarding World is still to come. That was just a taste of #HogwartsLegacy — your full adventure in the Wizarding World is still to come. https://t.co/Lw84hs1Pdx

The Great Lake played a major part in the fourth installment of the series, namely The Goblet of Fire, during the Triwizard Tournament. The 2005 game of the same name allowed players to play as Harry, diving into the depths to rescue his friend.

The short sequence featured the appearance of Grindylows and Merpeople. Players have long been asking for the option of underwater exploration similar to that in the upcoming wizarding world RPG. They have tried to figure out any hints or clues to the lake's existence in-game.

One hopes that the presence of the lake will also have the option of exploring it underwater. While players have acknowledged that this mechanic will further strain the developers who are already designing a game of this size, they still hope that they will get to explore the lake partially for a mission or an objective.

According to the Harry Potter wiki, the Black Lake:

"Had a number of very unusual inhabitants, including a Giant Squid, a village of Merpeople, and many Grindylows."

The giant squid is said to be semi-domesticated, and students are at times permitted "to tickle its tentacles on sunny days when it basks in the shallows." The lake also had Selkies and the island of Bowtruckles.

Players are eager to find a mention of these rare creatures in the long list of animals that have already been confirmed to be present in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy Day or night, there is always opportunity for adventure at Hogwarts Castle. #HogwartsLegacy Day or night, there is always opportunity for adventure at Hogwarts Castle. #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/hhmBMY83o5

The two trailers have yet to show any inkling of underwater exploration. Still, given the emphasized focus on the menagerie of magical beasts, one will eagerly hope that the developers will involve some of them in Hogwarts Legacy.

Players are still in for a long wait, as Hogwarts Legacy will be released during the Holiday period of 2022. WB Games Avalanche, meanwhile, has been sharing small glimpses at what to expect once it arrives.

