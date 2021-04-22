Can players catch a shiny Grimer in Pokemon GO?

Grimer is a Pokemon that has recently become much easier to catch, but is its shiny form available?

Grimer is an old favorite from Generation I. It is a Poison-type Pokemon that evolves into Muk, which is essentially a giant purple blob.

Muk has been featured by several popular trainers in the Pokemon main game series, including Koga’s Elite Four team in Generation II.

Is it possible for players to catch a shiny Grimer in Pokemon GO?

Grimer naturally gets an increased spawn rate regardless of the Spotlight Hour because it is a highlighted Pokemon in Sustainability Week (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Grimer was the focus of a Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO on April 20th. This was a great opportunity to catch shiny Grimer since its spawn rate was so high. Unfortunately, that hour has passed, so Grimer will now be seen at its normal frequency in the wild.

However, that does not mean that trainers can’t get their hands on shiny Grimer anymore. Even though the Spotlight Hour has expired, shiny Grimer is still available in the wild. A patient trainer who is willing to do a bit of walking will certainly come across this shiny Pokemon.

The good news is that Grimer naturally gets an increased spawn rate regardless of the Spotlight Hour because it is a highlighted Pokemon in Sustainability Week.

Sustainability Week will run up until April 25th. This week, the theme encourages players to help their environment. As part of this theme, some Pokemon are more abundant in the wild, and Grimer is one of them. As a result, Grimer still has an increased spawn rate. It’s just not as extreme as it was during the Spotlight Hour.

Players should note that this only applies to the Grimer form from the Kanto region. Alolan Grimer is not featured in Sustainability Week and therefore won’t have an increased spawn rate.

Shiny Grimer isn’t the only rare Pokemon that can be easily caught in Sustainability Week. Other available Pokemon are Ferroseed, Drilbur, Trubbish, and Binacle from Generation VI.

Any trainers that end up catching Grimer should consider evolving it into Muk. With 233 Stamina, Muk can stay healthy after taking a multitude of attacks and is great on Gym defense teams.