"Can't blame the community for being so toxic": Battlefield 2042 players think better content is required to win them over

There's a positive air around Battlefield 2042 in recent times, which primarily has to do with one of the additions made in Season One.

Exposure is a new map that has been added to the game as part of Zero Hour, and fans have poured their love into it. This is in stark contrast to what the feedback about other maps has been in general, and some believe that DICE should now realize what fans want.

Since its release, the experience of Battlefield 2042, and other things associated with it, hasn't been optimistic. Most have blamed DICE and how they handled the release. The game has suffered from issues ranging from bugs to poor management decisions.

Despite the overall sentiment against the maps, players have loved the brand new Exposure map and want DICE to take lessons about how they should focus on development.

Battlefield 2042 community believes that DICE should focus on good content instead of trying to censor users

The original post was made by Reddit user u/xilenced1, who shared a screen grab of the positive comments from other users. The user claimed that players are responding positively because DICE has delivered quality content.

They believe that instead of trying to censor its player base, DICE should look to provide more such content to appease the fans.

One player admitted that while the Exposure map meets the target, it can only do so much. Unless DICE consistently puts out quality content, it will be back to square one very soon.

Another user gave Battlefield 2042 a month before players would get bored playing the same map that they now feel so positive about.

Players want DICE to be fast and not sit on the changes they need to make. Some believe that there's a lot of work left when it comes to the existing maps of the game.

Some players can't understand how everyone is so positive with the game all of a sudden. They understand that the recent addition has been a nice one, but it doesn't mean that all the existing problems with the game are solved.

One user recalled how the game was literally unplayable for six months post its release. They're happy that DICE is showing something positive for once, but they will still refuse to buy something from the same publishers.

For some, all of these changes have come too late for their liking and they feel as if their money has been robbed.

The problems are far from over as Battlefield 2042 still has several optimization and performance issues for them.

Some even think that the seasonal update should have contained much more content than what's there.

Another player also feels that the recent update is too late, but it at least feels like the first proper update of the game.

The work for DICE is far from over as there have been lot of negative reviews. In order to make the positivity sustainable, the developers will have to ensure that there are more player-centric additions down the line.

