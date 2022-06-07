"Zero Hour needs rebranding to Zero Content": Battlefield 2042 community is angry at Season One additions

As far as Season One is concerned, things are not looking good for Battlefield 2042. Many fans believe that the new season could make or break the game, and it seems that the title is hurtling towards the latter at breakneck speed.

When the season was initially delayed, players were ready to accept that DICE might be focusing on the quality of the game. Unfortunately, the first hints of content set to come in the next few days have disappointed the entire player base.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_



- 1 Specialist

- 2 Helicopters

- 2 Weapons

- 1 Map



Battlefield 2042 has been a nightmare for both DICE and EA, as the game has suffered in many areas. The problem started with bugs but there has been a marked lack of content. Some have felt that the overall quality is missing in the recent release, while others feel that EA wants to push microtransactions.

Overall, life has not been smooth for the game, and the news of Season One was creating hype. However, that is now gone with the early news of possible content coming in the first season.

Battlefield 2042 players are unimpressed with what's set to come in Season One

The original post was made by u/SiddoCooper1, who shared a tweet from reliable industry Tom Henderson. The tweet consists of probable content set to arrive in the first season. Suffice it to say, the content is quite limited and hardly anything to impress fans. Since the post was made, others have also shared their opinions on what they think about it.

One would think Battlefield 2042 would have plenty of guns, given that it is a military shooter. Unfortunately, the game did not add anymore to the official list since its launch. There will be just two new ones as part of the new season. This seems unbelievable to one player who expressed their shock.

Another player referred to a pack that was given out earlier as an apology for the delay. While the pack was supposed to have a weapon, all it had was a knife skin.

One player even thinks that DICE will not actually do any work and simply add two weapons that are already in the Portal mode of the game. Despite the massive criticism of Battlefield 2042, the Portal mode has stayed a favorite of many players.

Some are even highly unimpressed with the vehicles that are set to be added to the game as part of the first season.

Some fans believe that EA has already recouped all the costs and hence, they are extending minimal effort towards the seasonal content.

Those who had pre-ordered the game now regret their decision. They believe that waiting till October to see the state of the game would have been a better result.

The overall returns from Battlefield 2042 has angered many fans. One of them stated how they have spent over $100 and got just an alpha game, which has refused to improve in terms of quality and content.

One player cannot understand why the same items are considered as two just because they belong to two different factions. According to them, an item should be considered as standalone, and two factions does not mean that they are different.

Those who were hoping for a turnaround seem to have given up on the game. They also believe that this is the end of the franchise, and it will not be able to recover.

It now remains to be seen what parts of the first season will meet the expectations of the fans. The content appears to be quite meager and hardly anything that will make the players happy. For those who had high hopes for Battlefield 2042's Season One, it could not have got off to a worse start.

