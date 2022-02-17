Caucasian Warzone streamer Jerry Banfield gets demonetized by Facebook Gaming for identifying as black

American streamer and YouTuber Jerry Banfield recently made controversial comments because of which Facebook Gaming cut ties with the streamer. Jerry identified himself as a black individual despite being Caucasian and made explicit comments as he live-streamed.

The controversial take from Jerry Banfield was reported by the Esports commentator and caster Jake Lucky on Twitter.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky After a Caucasian Warzone streamer decided to identify himself as a black man whilst hoping to attain a "Star Trek" like world, Facebook Gaming has officially cut ties with Jerry Banfield. lol. After a Caucasian Warzone streamer decided to identify himself as a black man whilst hoping to attain a "Star Trek" like world, Facebook Gaming has officially cut ties with Jerry Banfield. lol. https://t.co/bNP5DWMKLi

The term “Star Trek" like world, which Jake Lucky refers to, refers to how society is depicted in the fantasy genre, where every multi-ethnic member of the crew can be seen as one, without any differences in their racial and gender background.

Jerry Banfield identifies as an African-American and gets demonetized by Facebook Gaming

Earlier today, as Jerry Banfield played and streamed Call of Duty: Warzone for his fans and audiences on Facebook Gaming, he made a very controversial post on Facebook where he identified himself as black and wanted to be a part of the ongoing "Black History Month."

The streamer posted the following update onto his Facebook feed:

“I am now a Black man and African American! I no longer wish to be identified white or Caucasian. For years I have wanted to make this change but I thought I couldn’t because of my current skin color.”

The streamer continued his message by saying that he had woken up earlier today to make a change and asked people to support him during this “transition”:

“Today I woke up and realised if a man or a woman can suddenly decide, regardless of their biology, DNA and past identification that they wish to change genders, and be fully supported in this transition, then I absolutely can make the same decision for my race.”

As a concluding remark for his controversial and polarizing take, the streamer mentioned that he would take up questions from his viewers and answer them as he plays Call of Duty: Warzone solo games while he streamed:

“Making this change during Black History Month is especially exciting and I will answer any questions you have on my live stream playing Call of Duty Warzone solos!”

This take was met with a lot of backlash on Facebook, which had an abundant “angry” reaction. Around three thousand people commented on his post, and eight-thousand people viewed it.

Following the statement, Facebook Gaming notified the audience that the corporation has now cut ties with Jerry Banfield and removed him from their official programs and monetization features. A clip has also surfaced where he is talking about the said matter.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky In other news, a Facebook Warzone streamer is now claiming he is a black man. This certainly won't cause any controversy. In other news, a Facebook Warzone streamer is now claiming he is a black man. This certainly won't cause any controversy. https://t.co/57vD1zxImK

“I’m not a comedian. I am dead serious. I am not playing around. I am not joking. I am dead serious. I am now black man, identifying as African American. I dont wanna be called white. I wish if you honor my preferences, I want you to think of me as black. And I am telling my skin right now that I would like my skin… it takes about seven years for your skin to grow out. I am telling my skin right now to dark up now”

Fans react to the streamer’s take about him changing his race on stream

Audiences on Twitter and Facebook poked at Facebook Gaming, who demonetized the content creator’s channel.

rooney @lkgraphicz @jebleezus @JakeSucky He knows what he was saying and doing. Racism and white privilege has gone for decade centuries black ppl are finally getting the rights and equality so things like this will be address and handle but yes maybe a courtesy temp banned but he did it to himself @jebleezus @JakeSucky He knows what he was saying and doing. Racism and white privilege has gone for decade centuries black ppl are finally getting the rights and equality so things like this will be address and handle but yes maybe a courtesy temp banned but he did it to himself

Pls Help @plshelp1888 @JakeSucky Cutting ties with a black creator is a bad look for facebook gaming, especially during black history month @JakeSucky Cutting ties with a black creator is a bad look for facebook gaming, especially during black history month

Will 🇧🇷 WillyWillFB.eth @WillyWillFB @JakeSucky They can still stream, they just cut them from monetization. Facebook needs to do better. 🤷🏼‍♂️ @JakeSucky They can still stream, they just cut them from monetization. Facebook needs to do better. 🤷🏼‍♂️

FriskyOrphan @Thefriskyorphan @JakeSucky Banfield is a hilarious lady name for the dude @JakeSucky Banfield is a hilarious lady name for the dude

Aside from streaming gaming-related content on Facebook Gaming, Jerry Banfield is also known for his vast array of courses and tutorials on the educational platform Udemy.

