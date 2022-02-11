“Risen through the ranks and above speed”: Hitman world record holder Aspecticor gets congratulations from the Hitman himself

Aspecticor, the Twitch streamer and speedrunner who broke the Hitman 3 world record by one second, was congratulated by the voice actor of the famous game’s main character, Agent 47. The character is voiced by actor David Bateson.

The online personality was left awestruck by the wholesome message congratulating about his recent achievement.

David Bateson has message for Aspecticor regarding latter’s new achievement

Aspecticor is an American streamer and content creator who specializes in speedrunning games. On February 8, he broke the world record for Hitman 3, released in 2021. This record was previously held by Razalu, followed by the famous Twitch streamer, Atrioc.

The streamer announced via a tweet that he had officially beaten the former world record holder and is now the record holder for the game. He beat the game in twenty-seven minutes and fifty-five seconds on PC.

VOD for the clip starts at 00:04:17

When he began streaming recently, he was shared with a video link on YouTube saying that there was a message for him. The unlisted video contained a message from the voice actor David Bateson who plays Agent 47 in the game. The video was titled “On Top of the World (Record).”

As he loaded up the video, he said:

“What is this?”

Aspecticor @aspecticor 🥇 Over 6 months ago I announced my intent to beat @Atrioc 's Hitman WR. After hundreds of hours on the grind, a few coaching/roasting sessions from the elderly speedster himself, and an absurd amount of help from the Hitman community & my chat, I finally achieved my goal. Over 6 months ago I announced my intent to beat @Atrioc's Hitman WR. After hundreds of hours on the grind, a few coaching/roasting sessions from the elderly speedster himself, and an absurd amount of help from the Hitman community & my chat, I finally achieved my goal.🏆🥇 https://t.co/ZDSXEvasfb

The video started, and the voice of Agent 47 popped up:

“Greetings Aspecticor.”

The streamer was stunned listening to his voice and the actor calling out his name. He promptly paused the video and exclaimed:

“No shot!”

He continued with the video, but not believing what he was listening to, the internet star paused once more and said:

“Dude, for a second, I thought it was an AI. Is this the actual actor, voice actor for 47?”

He resumed the clip, and it went on:

“My sources whispered an up-and-coming agent sporting a red tuxedo who has risen through the ranks at an above-average speed.”

The new record holder again paused the video due to the sheer excitement. He said:

“Dude! This is so sick! This is so dope, dude!”

He then watched the entire video along with his Twitch chat and audience.

Fans react to Aspecticor getting a message from Hitman’s voice actor

Audiences on his Twitch chat were also shocked to see the message the streamer received. When the broadcaster asked if it was the real voice actor, the chat confirmed, saying that it indeed was the real voice actor in the video.

Chat reactions to the incident (Image via Aspecticor/Twitch)

The streamer beat the SA/SO challenge, which stands for Silent Assassin, Suite Only challenge, in February 2022.

The Hitman games have a linearity to them, yet they also rely on the players’ freedom. While the mission’s end purpose is known, there are a variety of paths to get there.

All of the recent titles have encouraged gamers to approach and complete a task regardless of how linear they consider it to be. Time is often an important consideration, as completing a mission in a set amount of time benefits users.

Edited by Ravi Iyer