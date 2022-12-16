CDPR acknowledges issues plaguing The Witcher 3 Next-Gen upgrade on PC, promises fixes soon

It wouldn't be wrong to claim that The Witcher 3's Next-Gen upgrade has run into many problems on PC. Thankfully, the developers of CD Projekt Red are well aware of the problems at hand and are working on quickly resolving all the issues.

The Next-Gen update comes after a long wait and several rounds of delays as fans have been eager to find out what the developers have in store for them. Expectations have been high as the base game continues to be a popular title in its eight year from release.

Despite earlier delays in the launch schedule, CD Projekt Red has managed to push it out before the end of 2022, but some of the old problems have returned.

Many of the fixes that CD Projekt Red is working on concern issues caused by poor optimizations. This will be a familiar story for the developers who have fought a long battle with Cyberpunk 2077. While the sci-fi title might be a great game today, it took plenty of time to reach the point.

Naturally, fans will be less patient this time since, unlike Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3 has been an established title for some time now. It has been one of the best releases and has played a direct role in making CD Projekt Red a household name.

As for the issues, there is no end to them. The community members have listed some major pressing issues. For starters, the Next-Gen update patch of The Witcher 3 remains unavailable in some regions, despite players already owning the game. A similar issue has also occurred with those who own a copy of it in Origin.

Most importantly, Ray Tracing has been a major failure in the latest patch, despite being one of the most significant additions. While many expected it to bring out the beauty of the land, all players got was poor performances and optimizations.

CD Projekt Red assures swift resolution for The Witcher 3 players

While the problems are regrettable, some players will find peace with the fact that the developers are working to resolve it swiftly. Since the launch of the Next-Gen update, The Witcher 3 has been bombarded with negative reviews on platforms like Steam. For some, it even reminded them about the poor performances of Cyberpunk 2077.

It remains to be seen when CD Projekt Red starts rolling out the first set of optimization protocols and fixes. At the time of writing, there's no ETA for the rollout, so gamers might need to be patient for the time being. While CD Projekt Red has mentioned some solutions to the problems, it's best to wait for the permanent fixes.

