"CEO tier move": Social media praises Dan Clancy for helping a disabled woman at TwitchCon

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy has garnered a lot of praise from the community after a clip of him helping a woman enter the bathroom went viral. The streamer-focused subreddit r/LivestreamFail, which has been quite critical of the Amazon-owned company's recent policies, was quite pleased with how their head honcho reacted after being asked for help at the Paris TwitchCon.

Unlike his predecessor, Dan Clancy has been quite open about his appearances to the public. Not only has he been appearing in a number of interviews in recent months, he has also been quite active on his own Twitch channel, happily answering questions from community members while streaming music.

On top of that, his recent actions during his IRL livestream to help a disabled lady access the bathroom have been praised by many online, with one Redditor describing it as a "CEO tier move."

"I'm the CEO of Twitch, and she needs to go to the bathroom": Watch Twitch CEO Dan Clancy help a disabled woman access the bathroom at TwitchCon

During the recent TwitchCon held over the weekend in Paris, Dan was IRL streaming on the last day when he came across a group that wanted his help. A woman, recognizing him as the CEO of Twitch, flagged him down and explained that her acquaintance, who was walking with the help of canes, urgently needed to enter a toilet but could not wade through the crowd.

The woman requested:

"I'm really sorry, slightly abusing your position. (Points to woman) Desperately needs the toilet. Cannot get through that crowd, because cane."

With a security guard hovering around them, Dan Clancy immediately asked the staff if he could accompany her to a nearby toilet:

"Okay, can I walk her to the toilet?"

The TwitchCon staff refused, stating that the woman did not have the required pass to go to a non-crowded toilet. Dan realized what was happening and even pulled out the I-am-CEO-card, saying:

"Yeah, but she needs to use it... I have all access so I can go in and can I walk her? I'm the CEO."

The French security staff, however, stood their ground, and as another guard joined the group, Dan Clancy reiterated his position as head of Twitch and that a woman was in need of assistance.

"I'm the CEO of Twitch and she needs to go to the bathroom. Can I walk her over there?"

Timestamp 1:57:23

When the guards refused to acquiesce, saying she did not have the appropriate pass, Dan took off his own lanyard with the all-access pass and handed it to her, saying he would be waiting for her at the spot:

"Hold on, hold on. Now can she go? Okay, I'll be standing here. Yeah, I'll be standing here and you bring it back. Okay?"

The group was naturally overjoyed that they had found a solution, with one of them calling Dan Clancy a "legend."

"Thank you, you're a legend."

Here are some more reactions from r/LivestreamFail praising the Twitch CEO. Others noted how good-natured Dan seemed on camera, commenting on his recent policies.

In a recent interview, Dan Clancy even talked about the recent controversy surrounding rival platform Kick, clarifying Twitch's involvement in Amazon Web Services and servers used by that platform.

