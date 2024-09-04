Clash of Clans fixes Gold Pass following community backlash

In a recent post on X, the Clash of Clans developers addressed the controversy surrounding changes made to the Gold Pass, which was met with significant backlash from the community. Supercell has since acknowledged its mistake and is taking steps to rectify the situation.

This article highlights the details of the changes proposed by the official team.

Reason for making Gold Pass changes

Initially, the team introduced several changes to the Gold Pass, including more cosmetic items for players and a unique decoration (Decisive Dice) as the final reward.

However, they failed to anticipate two critical issues: the ongoing Decoration storage problem faced by many and the high-value players placed on Hero skins. The combination of these factors led to widespread dissatisfaction within the community.

Changes made to the Clash of Clans Gold Pass and the compensation rewards

Builder Potion (Image via Supercell)

Recognizing the need for a course correction, the Clash of Clans team has announced that they will be reverting the changes made to the Gold Pass. Starting in September, the pass will once again feature a Hero skin, which will now be placed at the end of the premium track due to technical constraints. The skin in question will be the TableTop RPG Grand Warden, which gives him a fresh and interesting look.

In the same vein, developers have reassured players that future Gold Passes will continue to include exclusive seasonal skins. They also committed to improving communication and transparency regarding any potential changes to the Pass to make players feel included in the decision-making process.

In addition to reverting the changes, the team has also taken steps to compensate players for the inconvenience caused. Initially, they planned to add 20 Starry Ores to the free track of the Gold Pass.

However, due to some technical issues, these Ores will temporarily be replaced by two Builder's Potions. Still, the team has promised that the 20 Starry Ores will be added to the Free Track on the second week of September as originally intended.

