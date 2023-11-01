Clip of a YouTuber in Bangkok oblivious to his gold necklace being stolen on camera goes viral

A clip of a tourist and YouTuber Frederik "TravelTimeAsia," who filmed his gold necklace being stolen by a ladyboy on the streets of Bangkok, is going viral on social media more than a year after it happened. The short clip shows the YouTuber walking on the Sukhumvit road at night with his friends when a person hugs him and walks away with his jewelry, with the creator oblivious to the theft.

The clip was shared today on X (formerly Twitter) by @crazyclips and has received over nine million views within a few hours of being posted. Viewers were highly amused by how craftily the thief had taken the chain necklace, with some even speculating that the whole incident was staged.

"0 level awareness": Social media reacts as YouTuber has his gold necklace stolen without realizing

Livestreaming and vlogging have led to many crimes being filmed on camera, but what sets this clip apart is that the person filming caught the thief literally robbing him but did not realize it until later. As mentioned before, this happened back in April 2022, and at the time, the clip went viral in Thailand. The resulting fallout even led to the arrest of the perpetrator.

In an interview on the YouTube channel Thairish Time, Frederik opened up more about how things had gone down and revealed that he and a couple of his friends were walking down the Sukhumvit road in Bangkok. As mentioned by the content creator, the road is notorious for being busy and has a lot of s*x workers who routinely approach tourists.

As per TravelTimeAsia, a ladyboy approached him quite aggressively, but he did not think much of it. Only afterward did he realize that his gold necklace had been stolen by that person. Here is the relevant portion of the interview where the YouTuber gives his account of the incident:

"Yeah, we were just walking and like talking to each other not really paying attention, and then around BTS Asok the BTS station, and next to the Westin Hotel then I got approached, by um, by a woman. Afterward, it became clear that she was a ladyboy, but I didn't think much of it because for people who live in this area you know it's very normal for sex workers to approach you and touch you, grab you, and so I didn't think anything bad of it."

Frederik then went on to describe that it was only later that he realized the necklace was gone. Fortunately, it appears that after the clip went viral on Thai social media, the authorities took swift action and sentenced the thief to three years in prison.

With the clip resurfacing on X recently, viewers had a variety of actions, with many finding it hard to believe that the YouTuber's chain was stolen so blatantly. Here are some general reactions.

