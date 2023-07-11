Cloakzy reveals Mixer gave him a $7 million deal on stream while opening CS:GO cases with Ninja and TimTheTatman

Twitch streamer and YouTuber Dennis "Cloakzy" has recently revealed that years ago he was offered a lucrative seven million dollar deal by Microsoft's then-active streaming platform Mixer. The creator divulged the information on camera while discussing the merits of streaming on Kick with Tyler "Ninja" while opening Counter-Strike: Global Offensive crates on Timothy's "TimTheTatMan" stream.

The three have been collaborating on opening crates worth an astonishing amount over the last few days, and their goal was to open crates worth 10K on their most recent stream. While talking to Ninja while TimTheTatman left the room, Dennis expressed his wish to divulge the details of his contract and stated that he did not care anymore:

"F*ck it, I'll say the deal. I'm in."

Considering they were talking about a potential move to Kick, Tyler was spooked and attempted to stop Cloakzy from spilling the beans.

"Stop, stop, stop."

Timestamp 2:56:22

However, as it turned out, Cloakzy was, in fact, talking about a deal from years ago:

"Mixer brought me a deal worth 7 million dollars."

Ninja, who himself supposedly received a pretty high sum to join Mixer, was still attempting to not let his fellow streamer say too much:

"Easy, easy, easy, oh my god."

But Cloakzy had no intention of withholding information and clarified why exactly he refused to sign with Microsft's platform, citing his viewers' sub streaks as a prime reason for his refusal:

"And I said no to it because I care about every single person that has subbed to me and their sub streak. That's what I cared about. I said no to seven million dollars. That would have been double what I made ten years on Twitch. And I cared about everyone's substreaks so I said no to it."

Cloakzy's discussed Mixer and Kick with Ninja on TimTheTatman's stream

With many streamers deciding to ditch Twitch for alternative platforms, the debate about Kick has become a hot topic among the streaming community. The platform has seen a spurt of popularity in recent months, especially after big creators such as xQc were said to have signed deals worth a whopping $100 million.

Ninja himself had started streaming on the platform a few weeks ago after Twitch implemented restrictions on simulcasting on other websites. The Fortnite streamer could not multi-stream on different platforms, such as YouTube and Kick, while continuing to broadcast on Twitch without getting banned.

Cloakzy's statements about Kick and Mixer are quite apt, as many in the esports space have compared the two websites. A few months ago, Ninja also weighed in on the issue, explaining why he thought the new platform might succeed where Microsft had failed.

However, a key controversy surrounding Kick is its connections to Stake, a crypto gambling website, and the platform was recently accused of pushing Slots streams on its home page. Only after some backlash did Ed Craven, the website's co-founder, announce new options to filter out gambling streams.

