COD Champion Parasite explains why Ranked mode of Modern Warfare 2 will 'die out soon'

The integration of Ranked Play to Modern Warfare 2 in Season 2 was a highly welcome addition for the franchise's players. Competitive gamers from across the world eagerly dived in to climb through Skill Divisions and test their mettle against players of similar skill levels. Additionally, players were eager to claim various rewards, which can be obtained by completing their respective challenges.

However, as Season 3 of Modern Warfare 2 goes live, the discontent against the game's Ranked mode is slowly gaining momentum, with even former professional players doubting the future of this mode.

One such competitive player who's worried about the future of Ranked Play is Christopher "Parasite" Duarte, the winner of the Call of Duty World Championship 2013. On his Twitter account, he explained why he feels that the competitive mode of Modern Warfare 2 might 'die out soon.'

Parasite explains the reason behind the bleak future of Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play

According to Christopher "Parasite" Duarte, the primary issue with Modern Warfare 2's Ranked Play mode is the lack of content updates with the emergence of brand new seasons. In his Twitter post, he stated:

"CoD not having a focus on competitive blows because although ranked has an interest in it now it will die out soon simply because nothing changes season after season."

chris @Parasite CoD not having a focus on competitive blows because although ranked has an interest in it now it will die out soon simply because nothing changes season after season. Same maps, same guns boring. Competitive titles get regular map updates and new hero’s or weapons regularly. CoD not having a focus on competitive blows because although ranked has an interest in it now it will die out soon simply because nothing changes season after season. Same maps, same guns boring. Competitive titles get regular map updates and new hero’s or weapons regularly.

He further explained the situation by saying that Ranked Play has the exact same set of maps, weapons, and modes every Season, which makes the gameplay stale and eventually makes players lose interest.

Additionally, Parasite stated that "Competitive titles get regular map updates and new heroes or weapons regularly," which is something that hasn't been included in the title's latest seasonal update.

chris @Parasite CoD simply doesn’t. CoD also fails to balance its weapons even remotely lol. I really hope that at the very least in the off season they just add a ton of MW1 and 2, 3 maps and just add them into ranked just to keep it interesting till next years release. CoD simply doesn’t. CoD also fails to balance its weapons even remotely lol. I really hope that at the very least in the off season they just add a ton of MW1 and 2, 3 maps and just add them into ranked just to keep it interesting till next years release.

Continuing to address this topic on his Twitter thread, Chris pointed out that the game's meta is starting to feel monotonous due to a serious lack of major changes in weapon balancing. If players only have a limited set of weapons in Ranked Play, which can be considered meta, the interest in the mode will eventually die down.

He advised the title's developers to add in remakes of the old fan-favorite maps from the original Modern Warfare 1, 2, and 3 in the map rotation pool of Ranked Play to keep players satisfied until the release of the next Call of Duty title.

As such, the overall interest of players with the Ranked Play mode of Modern Warfare 2 is beginning to die down. Hopefully, the developers of the game are keeping a close eye on the community's responses and feedback. If not, the game could potentially lose players if the situation isn't appropriately addressed.

Poll : 0 votes