COD Mobile gets to 650 million downloads worldwide

Since COD Mobile’s inception in 2019, it has been, for the most part, a successful move by Activision Blizzard. And their decision is paying off now more than ever.

Activision Blizzard’s annual report states that the number of people downloading COD Mobile has reached a new milestone of “over 650 million” downloads. That’s worldwide installs, to be specific, which isn’t surprising due to Activision Blizzard opening the doors of the mobile port in China.

Mobile gaming in China is incredibly popular and cannot be overstated. So much so that Activision Blizzard has had a record year in annual consumer spending.

COD Mobile surpasses 650 million downloads worldwide; annual consumer spending over $1 billion

According to the aforementioned Activision Blizzard annual report:

“We also continued to demonstrate the potential for our console and PC franchises on mobile. Call of Duty Mobile enjoyed a record year following its launch in China, with annual consumer spending on the title of well above $1 billion.”

Despite the game being free-to-play, Call of Duty Mobile has several in-game microtransactions that appeal to different players, such as cosmetics and weapon XP cards to level guns faster.

On top of millions of downloads and a new market for Activision Blizzard, COD Mobile remains strong and even managed to have a monthly active player count nearly as high as its console counterpart in 2021. With how successful Call of Duty Mobile has been, and nothing else to state otherwise, Activision Blizzard continues the development of Warzone to mobiles.

The report added:

“This is no mean feat given the success of the free-to-play Warzone experience on console and PC, but we see an even greater opportunity ahead – we are building a sizeable and talented internal development team that is working on a mobile version of Warzone that we expect will help take the Call of Duty franchise to new heights.”

Activision Blizzard is seemingly making a fair push towards more mobile gaming outside of the Call of Duty franchise. Diablo Immortal and Warcraft Arclight Rumble are perfect examples of their attempts at taking established IPs and expanding into the mobile gaming market. For now, COD Mobile rules the roost.

