COD Warzone Mobile crosses 5 million pre-registrations on Google Play Store

Within ten days of the opening of Warzone Mobile's pre-registration phase, Activision's upcoming title has already reached five million registrations on the Google Play Store. It has been available to Android users since September 15, with different rewards being offered for hitting the announced milestones. Players generally enjoy using different types of in-game skins for guns, weapons, characters, etc. in video games.

After hitting the five million pre-registration mark, the company has announced two in-game rewards: Dark Familiar and Foe's Flame, both of which will be given to all pre-registered fans after the game's global launch.

Warzone Mobile's next reward is set for 10 million pre-registrations, where players will be rewarded with Blueprint (X12): Prince of Hell. Only one reward will be provided for this milestone. Once it reaches 15 million, the Archfiend (M4) skin will be given to all pre-registered users.

The publisher has set its highest milestone at 25 million pre-registrations, but hasn't yet disclosed what rewards will be given to users once it's achieved.

Interested Android users can pre-register to the game on their phones and receive the rewards mentioned above upon its global launch, which is currently scheduled for next year.

About COD Warzone Mobile

Earlier in March this year, Activision officially unveiled the title's development for the first time and since then, millions of fans have been eagerly waiting to experience the gameplay on their mobile phones.

On September 15, the publisher disclosed its gameplay, several new features, and other details. One of the most interesting revelations was that up to 120 players can play in a match, which makes the game quite unique compared to other popular battle royale mobile titles like PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, Apex Legends Mobile, etc.

The developers have also promised that all 120 will be real players, meaning that there will be no bots in Warzone Mobile, something that gamers will likely appreciate. This functionality also creates more competition amongst players.

The title will have cross-progression support across the franchise, which means that players can send in-game messages to friends who also play Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II. They can also progress in their Battle Pass, increase their arsenal, and unlock new weapons while using any of these three franchises. Apart from this, there will be many similar weapons and Operators in these titles.

For the first time, a popular COD battle royale map, Verdansk, is coming to Warzone Mobile. With exciting features, the company expects to make the game a major hit, much like its PC and Console counterparts.

