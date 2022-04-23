“He is a specimen”: CodeMiko shares opinion about Asmongold

Popular Twitch streamer and a VTuber, Youna "CodeMiko" shared her thoughts and opinions regarding Zack "Asmongold" during a recent livestream.

During the first hour of her livestream, CodeMiko started an interactive poll with the viewers present in her Twitch chat, and a series of discussions soon followed.

As the conversation hopped around from one subject to another, members of her chat bought up Twitch sensation Asmongold in the discussion.

Miko stated her thoughts regarding the Austin, Texas native:

"[Asmongold] is a specimen."

CodeMiko talks about Asmongold during a recent livestream

Miko hosted a recent broadcast on April 22, and she conversed with her viewers during the initial hours of her livestream.

The content creator started a viewer poll before playing the geography guessing game, GeoGuessr. After the poll came to an end, the VTuber asked her viewers who their favorite streamer was.

Many viewers named the MMORPG gamer Asmongold as their favorite content creator on the platform. The Twitch streamer reacted to her viewers' opinion by saying:

"Okay, no offense to Asmongold, okay? He is a specimen. A very beautiful specimen."

The streamer then explained why she felt Asmongold was a specimen:

"But Asmongold feels like a type of man who is so manly, you know? Because he has got a lot of man habits that he is... that he is more like a..."

She struggled to find the right words to express her thoughts. Eventually, she said:

"How do I see this? He is like... he attracts men more than women, I think. Like, he is... I think guys would f**k him. I think straight guys would legitimately f**k him. But when it comes to girls, because he's such a man, it's a little intimidating for a lot of girls. You know what I am saying?"

CodeMiko concluded:

"So, in that case, I would say Asmongold is too much of a man. You know, he's too much of a manly man."

She continued to interact with her viewers for half an hour more, following which she played GeoGuessr for a couple of hours.

Fans react to CodeMiko's comments on Asmongold

A Redditor thought that Asmongold reminded them of the people they used to play World of Warcraft with:

A few compared Asmongold to Joe Rogan:

Some Redditors made fun of the One True King (OTK) co-founding member:

Some of the Redditors commented on how good Miko's new 3D VTuber model looked:

Miko is one of the most popular VTubers and content creators on the platform. She focuses her content around the Just Chatting category and has racked up more than 1,700 hours in said category.

