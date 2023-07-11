Colleen Ballinger accused of claiming copyright from videos critical of her controversial apology song 'Toxic Gossip Train'

Colleen Ballinger, aka Miranda Sings on YouTube, has allegedly been copyright-claiming videos on the platform that have used her highly contentious apology song. Such videos have utilized the song to criticize her response to accusations of acting inappropriately with underage fans. The song has been dubbed 'Toxic Gossip Train' and has caused a lot of backlash from the online community for how it treats serious allegations against her.

Not only did viewers object to how Colleen had used a song to "apologize" for her actions, but also the lyrics have been criticized for undermining the victims and their trauma. While many content creators, including Adam McIntyre, have made videos that feature the song in some form, H3H3 Productions' Ethan Klein recently shared a screenshot where he alleged that Colleen Ballinger had claimed their video on the subject.

Ethan Klein @h3h3productions Colleen Ballinger uploaded Toxic Gossip Train to CD Baby and is claiming us Colleen Ballinger uploaded Toxic Gossip Train to CD Baby and is claiming us 😭😭😭😭😂😂😂 https://t.co/kROnKiPHxS

As pointed out by Ethan, it appears that Miranda Sings has used an online music distribution company to copyright the song she used in her video to address the accusations of gr**ming. By the established DMCA laws, CD Baby claimed h3h3 Podcast's video because it uses parts of the song to criticize the YouTuber.

"This confirms the apology was fake": Social media reacts as Colleen Ballinger appears to have been claiming YouTube videos using her apology song

The Miranda Sings controversy appears to have been rekindled online after popular podcaster Ethan Klein shared screenshots showing his video about her apology song, The Toxic Gossip Train, had been claimed in accordance with DMCA laws.

This means the YouTuber has copyright protected the video, which was supposed to be an apology to the victims and viewers for her alleged actions towards younger fans during her career. The original video, titled 'hi.' was uploaded on her vlogs channel almost two weeks ago.

The song has been the subject of much criticism and has an abysmal like-to-dislike ratio. Adam McIntyre, whose account of the inappropriate relationship with Colleen Ballinger was the reason she was forced to issue an apology in the first place, has also parodied it on his channel. Adam's video, which incidentally has the same title as Ballinger's, was hailed by the community as a befitting reply.

With many already skeptical about the sincerity of the apology, the news of the YouTuber copyrighting the song has only increased doubts. One Twitter user stated that the copyright claim proved that the apology was fake in the first place.

Duba @Dubacavra @h3h3productions So this only confirms the apology was fake @h3h3productions So this only confirms the apology was fake

Popular YouTuber, who goes by the moniker of The Act Man and has been highly critical of copyright abuse on YouTube, also gave his opinion on the issue, describing Colleen Ballinger's action of copyright claiming H3H3's video as degenerate with others throwing shade on music DMCA laws.

The Act Man @TheActMan_YT @h3h3productions YouTuber copyright claiming their own apology video is a whole new level of degeneracy I never thought possible @h3h3productions YouTuber copyright claiming their own apology video is a whole new level of degeneracy I never thought possible

Here are some general reactions to Ethan's tweet about Colleen Ballinger:

littlelianna @itslittlelianna @h3h3productions i knew this what she was going to do!! @h3h3productions i knew this what she was going to do!!

Daltron 3030 @dalden710 @h3h3productions she’s gotta get that one last payoff i guess lol @h3h3productions she’s gotta get that one last payoff i guess lol

peachy @PurePeachiness @h3h3productions i was worried about that. saw someone comment on her video that she probably made it a song so she could claim people and it was an instant “oh of course she did” @h3h3productions i was worried about that. saw someone comment on her video that she probably made it a song so she could claim people and it was an instant “oh of course she did”

atozy @atozy @h3h3productions pretty sure you would win the dispute if you contested it @h3h3productions pretty sure you would win the dispute if you contested it

While some might think disputing copyright claims is easy, failing one can be devastating for the YouTuber as it entails a copyright strike. Three such strikes can get the whole channel demonetized, severely hurting creators.

Poll : 0 votes