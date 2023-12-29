"Come to Kick": Twitch CEO Dan Clancy and Adin Ross respond as LeBron James talks about streaming Madden NFL 24

After basketball icon LeBron James posted on X asking for recommendations on streaming platforms, both Twitch and Kick creators, including the latter's CEO, responded. In a bid to garner his attention, Dan Clancy, the head of the Amazon-owned platform, and Adin Ross, one of the foremost streamers on Kick, are the top replies on the post after King James asked his X (formerly Twitter) followers where he should start streaming Madden NFL 2024.

Celebrity livestreamers are quite a big deal as they not only bring video game fans but also conventional followers to their designated channels as potential viewers. While Twitch has been dominating the video game streaming scene for a long time, the relatively new platform Kick is not far behind with its much more lucrative revenue splits and lack of ads.

With a big name such as LeBron James as a potential streamer, proponents of both platforms threw their hats into the ring, with controversial streamer Adin Ross stating:

"Come to Kick. I'll get u a bag my glorious King."

Expand Tweet

Dan Clancy, the Twitch CEO, wasn't far behind. He acknowledged his bias but encouraged LeBron to multi-stream on his platform and YouTube (as per the recently implemented simulcasting policy). Highlighting how his platform helps viewer engagement, Dan wrote:

"I am a bit biased given that I run Twitch but Twitch is the best platform for engaging with your fans. You also could consider streaming on Twitch and YouTube at the same time"

Expand Tweet

"Who should I stream with?": LeBron James is looking to get into the streaming game as fans debate between platforms such as Twitch and Kick

Popular athletes and pop singers using livestreaming platforms isn't unprecedented, with celebrities such as Neymar and Snoop Dogg using various services to stream video games and other things such as gambling for quite some time. While it's not a frequent phenomenon, their large following tends to attract tens of thousands of viewers to whichever website they choose to stream on.

Only a few hours ago, on December 29, popular Lakers power forward LeBron James indicated his wish to play EA Sports' Madden NFL 24 on stream. However, he expressly threw up the question as to which platform to use, saying:

"Thinking of live streaming my @EAMaddenNFL games when I play. 🤔. Who should I stream with? Meaning which platform brand"

Expand Tweet

Naturally, the post has garnered a lot of traction on social media and got over 3 million views within a couple of hours of going live. Supporters of big platforms such as Kick and Twitch have put forward their chosen websites as potential candidates. Popular content creators such as Trainwreckstv also replied. Here are some of the general reactions to LeBron James' post.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Popular stars such as Drake are known to stream on big platforms. Only a few weeks ago, the Canadian rapper went live on Kick, gambling on Stake.com. His refusal to raid/host Adin Ross with 100K viewers stung the contentious streamer, leading to him calling up Drake and complaining.