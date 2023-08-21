Madden NFL 24 Superstar Mode: Full details on how to play in exciting game mode

Superstar Mode is back in Madden NFL 24 and it has become the talk among football fans. The user-created game mode allows fans to access some additional exciting features.

However, it's important to note that Superstar Mode is available only on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC. Hence, Xbox One and PS4 users will not be able to enjoy this revamped create-your-avatar story mode.

Moreover, Superstar Mode is an online-only mode which means that you'll have to be connected to the internet in order to access the features.

A look into the journey of Madden NFL 24 Superstar Mode

A look at the different features on Madden NFL 24 Superstar Mode

The Madden NFL 24 Superstar Mode will give users an experience of a football player's journey from his rookie combine all the way to becoming an NFL superstar.

The path to glory begins as a rookie, entering the NFL draft. You can choose your customized player to be either a quarterback, wideout, running back, linebacker, or cornerback. Interestingly, NFL legend and current University of Colorado Boulder head coach Deion Sanders will serve as your mentor.

Your player will then undergo the NFL Combine procedures that comprise mini-games. The position-specific mini-games include the 40-yard dash, bench press, broad jump and three-cone shuttle.

In a bid to make the game as realistic as possible, individuals will be able to answer interview questions, as they do during the NFL Combine. Your performance rankings and test answers will, in turn, influence your draft position.

Once your player turns pro, you'll be able to see the world through the eyes of an NFL player, reflecting the actual superstar mode of the game. Along with the ability to unlock endorsements and create customized on-field celebrations, social media platforms will react to your performances.

Naturally, if you play well, you will get a higher grade which then allows you to accumulate more XP. But with the rewards in store, it's safe to say that the sky is the limit.

