"What the hell was that": Community reacts D23 2022 Disney & Marvel Games Showcase turns into major disappointment with lackluster reveals

Expectations for the D23 2022 Disney & Marvel Games Showcase were quite high, given the hype it had generated. September is a hot month for game-related events, and fans want to see what awaits them from the iconic brands. Sadly, the show couldn't match their demands, and many felt it was quite underwhelming.
Disney and Marvel's tryst with video games isn't new, and both have several upcoming titles to be released in the coming months. These shows aren't just for those, and fans expected to see some major announcements as well. While the reasons for their disappointments vary from one person to another, there's a common tone.
It would be unfair to say that the D23 2022 Disney & Marvel Games Showcase did not have any exciting announcements. Unfortunately for the fans, much of it was about things they had known for some time. Developers and companies usually take these opportunities to announce new things to hype up their products.
This is where Disney and Marvel failed to capture the momentum and ended up with what many are calling a lukewarm show.
The D23 2022 Disney & Marvel Games Showcase disappoints many fans despite featuring some interesting showcases
Following the event, Geoff Keighley decided to tweet a poll asking for feedback from the viewers. An overwhelming majority voted that the show deserved a D grade or below for its quality.
For one fan, the absence of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was a major disappointment along with the fact that what was shown could have been done via social media. Fans were however happy that the show was at least short and they did not have to waste much time on it.
For some, it seems that Disney and Marvel are unused to this type of video game showcase and the way they decided to conduct the program showcased an absence of experience.
One fan found the D23 2022 Disney & Marvel Games Showcase very weird as most of the things that were shown were short and didn't have release dates. It is something that is a staple for every major showcase, and it is bizarre why Disney and Marvel felt otherwise.
One Twitter user gave 3 out of 10 to the show and are now hoping Sony PlayStation will be able to salvage something with their own showcase and other events.
Some users found it strange that the showcase felt like something made for mobile games, and not for players who play on consoles and PCs.
The overwhelming feeling from most fans is down the line of disappointment.
Even with lesser games on show, one fan felt that DC Fandome did a much better job last year. It once again shows the disappointment fans have over the quality of the D3 2022 Disney & Marvel Games Showcase.
It appears that the major reason for the underwhelming response to the D23 2022 Disney & Marvel Games Showcase is partly due to the duration of the show. The content of it also seems to be quite disappointing and both brands will hope that the quality of the game will make gamers forget the debacle that happened earlier on yesterday.