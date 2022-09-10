"What the hell was that": Community reacts D23 2022 Disney & Marvel Games Showcase turns into major disappointment with lackluster reveals

Expectations for the D23 2022 Disney & Marvel Games Showcase were quite high, given the hype it had generated. September is a hot month for game-related events, and fans want to see what awaits them from the iconic brands. Sadly, the show couldn't match their demands, and many felt it was quite underwhelming.

Disney and Marvel's tryst with video games isn't new, and both have several upcoming titles to be released in the coming months. These shows aren't just for those, and fans expected to see some major announcements as well. While the reasons for their disappointments vary from one person to another, there's a common tone.

Nate Blurton @_JurassicNate_ . . . what the hell was that Marvel/Disney video game showcase?!?! It was less than 30 minutes long, 95% mobile games, 4% games i don't care about, and 1% game im slightly curious about but....that was absolutely terrible!!! . . . what the hell was that Marvel/Disney video game showcase?!?! It was less than 30 minutes long, 95% mobile games, 4% games i don't care about, and 1% game im slightly curious about but....that was absolutely terrible!!!

It would be unfair to say that the D23 2022 Disney & Marvel Games Showcase did not have any exciting announcements. Unfortunately for the fans, much of it was about things they had known for some time. Developers and companies usually take these opportunities to announce new things to hype up their products.

This is where Disney and Marvel failed to capture the momentum and ended up with what many are calling a lukewarm show.

The D23 2022 Disney & Marvel Games Showcase disappoints many fans despite featuring some interesting showcases

Following the event, Geoff Keighley decided to tweet a poll asking for feedback from the viewers. An overwhelming majority voted that the show deserved a D grade or below for its quality.

Geoff Keighley @geoffkeighley How would you grade the Disney | MARVEL Games Showcase? How would you grade the Disney | MARVEL Games Showcase?

For one fan, the absence of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was a major disappointment along with the fact that what was shown could have been done via social media. Fans were however happy that the show was at least short and they did not have to waste much time on it.

It was really terrible that they didn't show Spiderman 2 after how they hyped it up i don't blame anyone that expected that.



But... at least it was a short one with at least one nice announcement ig 🙄 @geoffkeighley C. LOW C.It was really terrible that they didn't show Spiderman 2 after how they hyped it up i don't blame anyone that expected that.But... at least it was a short one with at least one nice announcement ig 🙄 @geoffkeighley C. LOW C.It was really terrible that they didn't show Spiderman 2 after how they hyped it up i don't blame anyone that expected that.But... at least it was a short one with at least one nice announcement ig 🙄

For some, it seems that Disney and Marvel are unused to this type of video game showcase and the way they decided to conduct the program showcased an absence of experience.

Ria Kon @22riakon22 @geoffkeighley They are not used to gaming format and it showed. Rapid fire was a bad choice for the amount and type of content they had at their disposal. You make the mobile stuff rapid, but you draw out the stuff that's a real deal for the audience with added information (like Amy's game). @geoffkeighley They are not used to gaming format and it showed. Rapid fire was a bad choice for the amount and type of content they had at their disposal. You make the mobile stuff rapid, but you draw out the stuff that's a real deal for the audience with added information (like Amy's game).

One fan found the D23 2022 Disney & Marvel Games Showcase very weird as most of the things that were shown were short and didn't have release dates. It is something that is a staple for every major showcase, and it is bizarre why Disney and Marvel felt otherwise.

Jason @JTheGhoul That Disney/Marvel games showcase was...weird. Most of the games didnt have release dates or gameplay & then the end sizzle showed a ton of games we didn't see anything on like Spider-Man 2, Jedi Survivor, or KH 4



Meh showcase That Disney/Marvel games showcase was...weird. Most of the games didnt have release dates or gameplay & then the end sizzle showed a ton of games we didn't see anything on like Spider-Man 2, Jedi Survivor, or KH 4Meh showcase

One Twitter user gave 3 out of 10 to the show and are now hoping Sony PlayStation will be able to salvage something with their own showcase and other events.

Persona @PersonaSpeaks The Disney + Marvel Game Showcase was weak .. I’ll give it a 3/10 ..



Only interested in ..



- Black Panther/Captain America game

- Speed Storm looked ok

- The Mickey Metroidvania style game



PlayStation, PLEASE save us from these BORING showcases .. You are the only one! The Disney + Marvel Game Showcase was weak .. I’ll give it a 3/10 .. Only interested in .. - Black Panther/Captain America game- Speed Storm looked ok- The Mickey Metroidvania style game PlayStation, PLEASE save us from these BORING showcases .. You are the only one! https://t.co/4lO5DzctEt

Some users found it strange that the showcase felt like something made for mobile games, and not for players who play on consoles and PCs.

Spencer @WebOfDestiny Still can’t get over how bad that Disney/Marvel games showcase. It seemed like half of it was mobile games. Still can’t get over how bad that Disney/Marvel games showcase. It seemed like half of it was mobile games.

The overwhelming feeling from most fans is down the line of disappointment.

SSPN FILMY @sspnfilmy

disappointed a little bit

#D23Expo Disney and Marvel games showcasedisappointed a little bit #D23Expo 2022 Disney and Marvel games showcase disappointed a little bit 😞#D23Expo #D23Expo2022

Even with lesser games on show, one fan felt that DC Fandome did a much better job last year. It once again shows the disappointment fans have over the quality of the D3 2022 Disney & Marvel Games Showcase.

Prese Griffin @Prese116 @mainmarvel I know dude WTF like DC fandome last year only showed like 2 games and we were still hype we didn't get no gameplay, updates nothing from this. @mainmarvel I know dude WTF like DC fandome last year only showed like 2 games and we were still hype we didn't get no gameplay, updates nothing from this.

It appears that the major reason for the underwhelming response to the D23 2022 Disney & Marvel Games Showcase is partly due to the duration of the show. The content of it also seems to be quite disappointing and both brands will hope that the quality of the game will make gamers forget the debacle that happened earlier on yesterday.

