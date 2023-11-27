"Cookies are bad for you": Forsen discusses Pokimane's controversial cookies on his first stream back after a ten-day hiatus

Popular Twitch streamer Sebastian "Forsen" returned to streaming after taking a break about ten days ago on November 16, during which time the Pokimane cookie controversy became a hot topic of discussion in the streamer community. With Sebastian finally returning, fans naturally broached the topic of Myna Snacks, and the former Starcraft player gave his two cents on the matter.

Forsen made it clear that he was not on board with cookies in general and made a comment about paying $28 to not eat one. For context, that is the price tag for Pokimane's Myna Snacks Midnight Mini Cookies. The Swedish streamer also revealed that the only way he would be enticed to buy them would be if they were sugar-free:

"$28, I mean. Cookies are bad for you in general. I would pay $28 not to eat a cookie. Unless it is sugar-free."

"Americans will never do sugar-free": Forsen says he would have tried Pokimane's cookies if they were sugar-free

Almost two weeks ago, Imane "Pokimane" launched her own company, Myna Snacks. However, the release of their first product, the Midnight Mini Cookies, has been mired in controversy after many accused it of being a rebranded product from Costco.

The scandal intensified after Imane herself received a lot of backlash for her "broke boy" comment on stream while she was referring to a chatter who was complaining about the price of the cookies. Her words were criticized by many on the internet, including popular YouTubers and fellow Twitch streamers such as MoistCr1TiKaL, who openly rebuked her statement as insensitive.

With the Pokimane cookie controversy being such a highly debated topic, Forsen got around to talking about it on his first day back after taking a break due to being sick. After revealing that he had contracted COVID, he explained that the only way he would buy the contentious cookies would be if they were sugar-free.

After someone in chat claimed Pokimane's cookies were sugar-free, Forsen said:

"Oh, they are sugar-free, really? Well played, then I will definitely pay $28 for some cookies if they are good and they are sugar-free. It's a rare combination."

However, readers should note that Midnight Mini Cookies from Myna Snacks are not, in fact, sugar-free. Although touted as a healthy snack, the ingredient list lists sugar as one of the components, as read out by xQc in his initial reaction to the controversy two weeks ago.

Someone in chat did point this out to Forsen, who reprimanded the chatters who had told him it was sugar-free. And although Pokimane is Canadian, the Swedish streamer commented about Americans and their inability to do "sugar-free stuff":

"No, it's 30% sugar. Mods, why are you lying to me, huh? I should have known, Americans will never do sugar-free stuff."

Here are a few general reactions to the clip from the streamer-focused subreddit r/LivestreamFail.

