Corpse Husband hints at new music following the success of latest single Poltergeist

Corpse Husband, one of the most influential artists in the streaming space, finally launched his much-awaited single, Poltergeist, on April 8, 2022.

Fans of the faceless artist, including top streamers such as the 100 Thieves co-owner Valkyrae, have been infatuated with it since its launch a few days ago.

Thanking his fans and his community for the incredible success of the single, which exceeded Corpse Husband's expectations as well, the artist has dropped hints teasing the release of more upcoming music in a now-deleted tweet.

While concluding his short vote of thanks, Corpse revealed:

"I have some really fun ideas for the ones in the near future.”

Corpse Husband teases fans with new music in a deleted tweet

Apart from his limited yet sensational music and engaging videos on the red platform, the artist and YouTuber has also made a name for his signature faceless identity.

He often teases his community with glimpses of his projects before a major release, and this time was no different. Fans had been waiting for close to a year to catch a snippet of the teased song.

Following the release of Poltergeist, Corpse Husband made up for the long wait with the secret release of another song called F*K u lol on his secondary SoundCloud profile.

Corpse Deleted 死 @Corpse_Deleted corpse deleted tweet



tweeted: 9th April 2022, 11:32 am PT corpse deleted tweettweeted: 9th April 2022, 11:32 am PT https://t.co/GYU1lDB1kn

In the now-deleted tweet, Corpse Husband thanked his fans for the grand release of Poltergeist and for their enormous support.

While talking about how Poltergeist's reception surprised him despite being "Cabin Fever/Never Satisfied-esque," Corpse also talked about his other upcoming songs and said:

"Got a ton of other stuff on the way, but it felt wrong to start with anything other than this one."

After conveying his message to his fans, Corpse also talked about his learnings from Poltergeist and its releases. He stated:

"I learned a lot from this one, with the pre-saves and sh*t too. I have some really fun ideas for the ones in the near future I think. All of this is huge because Chipotle has never launched a new flavor of chicken before."

Apart from subtle hints about his music and thanking his fans for their support, the musician also talked about his friend and featured fellow artist on Poltergeist, OmenXIII.

Fans react to Corpse's hints in deleted tweet

Although this is not the first time the artist has deleted a tweet, some fans are quite tired of Corpse's habit since most of them often miss out on these.

Since the audio was reposted by a fan account of the artist who regularly reuploads his deleted tweets, many individuals thanked them for their efforts.

Tiffany_Heim @TiffanyHeim1 @Corpse_Deleted Thank you so much! I was asleep when he tweeted this. @Corpse_Deleted Thank you so much! I was asleep when he tweeted this.

emmy 🖤🌙 @I_AM_CORPSE @Corpse_Deleted I knew his ass was gonna delete it, luckily someone got it. I would have cried :') @Corpse_Deleted I knew his ass was gonna delete it, luckily someone got it. I would have cried :')

Corpse Husband has released Poltergeist on all major platforms, including YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, and SoundCloud. The song continues to do well and serves to drum up hype among fans for the upcoming songs.

