Corpse Husband releases his latest single "MISA MISA" featuring British rapper Scarlxrd

Popular streaming sensation Corpse Husband has officially released his latest single, MISA MISA, featuring none other than British rapper Scarlxrd.

Following the trend of his popular past releases, including the likes of POLTERGEIST and HOT DEMON B!TCHES NEAR U, his latest track also brings the musician's much-loved deep, raspy voice to the front. Additionally, its present alongside the fast-moving tempo that his songs are majorly known for in the music industry.

The music video instantly went viral after being released on Corpse's music channel on YouTube, garnering over 299k views and thousands of comments within a few hours of becoming public.

Corpse Husband releases his much-awaited single MISA MISA

Corpse Husband's music singles have always been the center of attraction for his online presence. This especially been the case since he gained traction back in 2020 with Among Us streams and collaborations with several high-profile streamers, including Valkyrae, Sykkuno, and many more.

Alongside his many hit singles, Coprpse has also featured in a bunch of widely popular songs alongside Machine Gun Kelly. He is now back with yet another single, this time in collaboration with fellow musician and British rapper Scarlxrd.

The title MISA MISA and the girl in the cover image are assumed to be Miss Amane, a major fictional character in the manga series Death note, created by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata. She is the lover of Light Yagami (main protagonist), and is a famous model and actress.

More interestingly, though, that's not the only reference in the song, as the faceless streamer has also mentioned Lady Dimitrescu (a well-known character from Resident Evil: Village).

The song is available on all the major streaming platforms, including spotify. Other than this, it has also been uploaded to Corpse's official YouTube channel, with over 2.8 million followers, at the time of writing.

Social media reacts to Corpse Husband's latest track

As expected, the music has been a huge hit among viewers, and has elicited a wave of supportive messages. A number of Corpse's die-hard fans and followers participated in commending their favorite musician and showering him with positive, wholesome messages.

One YouTube user even went on to claim that Corpse's sense of music gave them "a will to live." Sharing a wide spectrum of positivity, here's what fans had to say:

Social media reacts as Corpse Husband releases his latest single (Image via CORPSE/YouTube)

Corpse Husand is currently one of the most well-known names in the realm of streaming.

Despite being a faceless streamer, he has managed to cement himself as one of the most popular personalities on the internet today, ganering a massive following on his social media channels. From reading horror stories to producing music to streaming, the YouTuber has done it all with the utmost sublimity.

